Google Introduces AI Features to Chromebook Plus Devices

Google is rolling out several AI-powered features for its productivity-focused Chromebook Plus devices. Among the new tools is a screen-selection feature that allows users to capture parts of their screen for instant AI-driven search and text capture. This function operates similarly to Google Lens and Chrome’s “Circle to search” on smartphones: users can long-press the launcher button or use the screenshot tool to select screen content, which Google then searches immediately. It also supports selecting text to quickly add events to the calendar.

AI-Powered Writing and Image Generation

Earlier, Google introduced a “quick insert” key on some Chromebook Plus models to activate shortcuts. This key now unlocks AI image generation and AI-assisted writing tools, enhancing productivity and creativity directly from the keyboard.

A new “Simplify” feature helps users break down difficult or complex text by explaining, summarizing, or simplifying the selected content with AI assistance, making it easier to understand.

Complimentary Google AI Pro Plan

New Chromebook Plus buyers will receive a one-year subscription to Google’s AI Pro plan, which typically costs $240 annually. This subscription includes access to the Gemini app, video editing with Flow, image-to-video creation with Whisk, integration of Gemini AI in Gmail, Docs, and Chrome, as well as 2TB of cloud storage.

Lenovo’s new Chromebook Plus 14 offers two AI-exclusive features: one that recommends tab and document organization, and another that enables image editing through the Gallery app to remove backgrounds or create stickers. This model sports an OLED touch screen and runs on an ARM-based MediaTek Kompanio Ultra chip, available with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, priced at $649 and $749 respectively.

What The Author Thinks Google’s push to integrate AI deeply into Chromebook Plus devices shows how essential artificial intelligence is becoming for everyday productivity tools. Offering intuitive features that simplify tasks and boost creativity, Google is not just enhancing devices but reshaping how users interact with technology. However, the challenge will be balancing power with ease of use so that these AI tools serve a wide audience without overwhelming them.

