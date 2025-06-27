TikTok’s Parent Company ByteDance Closes Brief Book Publishing Arm

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is winding down its book publishing imprint, 8th Note Press, according to industry reports. The press was launched in 2023 as an extension of TikTok’s massive influence on book sales, fueled by its popular #BookTok community. This community has become a critical driver for publishers and authors alike, often catapulting titles into viral success.

From Viral Videos to Publishing

Recognizing the platform’s power to reshape book marketing, ByteDance ventured into publishing to capitalize on the trend by producing its own titles. Authors were drawn to 8th Note Press due to its close connection with TikTok, hoping to leverage the platform’s reach to boost sales.

Despite initial promise, ByteDance has decided to shutter 8th Note Press, returning publishing rights to authors. The exact reasons behind the shutdown remain unclear, with ByteDance not issuing any public comments on the matter.

Author’s Opinion ByteDance’s quick retreat from book publishing highlights how challenging it can be for even tech giants to transition from platform providers to content producers. TikTok’s strength lies in creating viral moments, but turning that influence into sustained publishing success requires deep industry expertise and patience. The closure serves as a reminder that influence over distribution does not guarantee control over production and long-term profitability.

Featured image credit: CCAC North Library via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.