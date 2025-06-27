Sam Altman Open to Ads on ChatGPT, Describes Instagram Ads as ‘Kinda Cool’

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has addressed the possibility of ads appearing in ChatGPT, marking a shift in the company’s approach to monetization. Speaking on OpenAI’s official podcast debut, Altman acknowledged the topic directly and expressed a cautious openness to integrating ads.

While Altman admitted OpenAI hasn’t yet developed any advertising products for ChatGPT, he shared his personal view, noting, “I’m not totally against it.” He cited Instagram ads as an example, calling them “kinda cool” and saying he personally bought several things from the platform. However, he emphasized that implementing ads in ChatGPT would require “a lot of care to get right.”

Funding and Financial Pressures

OpenAI has so far relied on massive venture capital investments rather than advertising revenue. The company raised $40 billion in March — the largest private tech funding round ever — after previous infusions of $6.6 billion from Microsoft and Nvidia in late 2024. Recently, it secured a $200 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.

Running ChatGPT reportedly costs $3 to $4 billion annually, making it clear that OpenAI may need to explore new revenue streams. With around 20 million subscribers and projected revenues of $12.7 billion in 2025, ads may become inevitable.

Altman isn’t alone in considering ads within AI platforms. Google’s Gemini project has experimented with native ads, and the concept is gaining traction across the industry. Altman previously described ads as a “last resort,” but his stance has softened over time, with recent comments suggesting OpenAI is seriously exploring tasteful advertising integration.

Though OpenAI hasn’t revealed any concrete plans, ads in ChatGPT could be subtle — perhaps akin to Instagram’s story ads, gently integrated between responses rather than intrusive banners. This would allow monetization without disrupting user experience.

What The Author Thinks Opening the door to ads in ChatGPT is a pragmatic move for OpenAI, given the high costs of running the platform. However, the challenge lies in balancing monetization with maintaining the trust and engagement of users. Ads that feel intrusive or irrelevant could quickly alienate the very audience that made ChatGPT a success. A thoughtful, user-centric approach to advertising will be critical if OpenAI wants to sustain growth while preserving its reputation.

Featured image credit: TechCrunch via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.