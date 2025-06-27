Alexa+ with Gen-AI Technology Reaches Over One Million Users

Amazon’s upgraded digital assistant, Alexa+, powered by generative AI, has quietly grown to over one million users, according to Amazon. The service, first announced in February, remains in Early Access and isn’t publicly available yet, with invites being sent out gradually from a waitlist of customers eager to test the enhanced assistant.

What Alexa+ Brings to the Table

Alexa+ offers a more natural and personalized interaction experience, combining smart home integration with expanded AI capabilities. Users can engage with Alexa using flexible language — for example, saying, “It’s too cold in here,” to adjust a thermostat without issuing precise commands. The assistant also remembers preferences, helping tailor responses and routines.

With generative AI, Alexa+ can perform a variety of tasks beyond simple voice commands, such as summarizing emails, generating personalized bedtime stories, creating quizzes from study materials, building travel itineraries, and summarizing smart home activities.

New Capabilities and Partner Integrations

Alexa+ also enables users to take actions like purchasing concert tickets or making dinner reservations, with partners including OpenTable, Ticketmaster, Uber Eats, Tripadvisor, and others. Currently, Alexa+ is accessible on Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21 devices in the U.S., with plans to expand to more Echo devices, Fire TV, and Fire tablets.

User responses to Alexa+ have been mixed, with some praising the assistant’s sophistication compared to competitors like Siri, while others note that it still feels rough in parts. Amazon says nearly 90% of the initially announced features have now shipped, signaling that the full public launch is approaching.

Author’s Opinion Amazon’s Alexa+ represents a crucial step forward in making voice assistants truly conversational and useful through AI. However, rushing to monetize or overpromise features before perfecting the experience could risk alienating users. A measured rollout that prioritizes stability and genuinely helpful interactions will be key to maintaining trust and carving out market leadership amid fierce competition.

