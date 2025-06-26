Golden Link Debuts at Nexus2140 Global Expo, Showcasing a New Future for the Web3.0 Digital Economy

From June 21 to 22, 2025, the Nexus2140 AI·WEB3·ECOM Global Expo was grandly held at the KINTEX Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea. Bringing together hundreds of leading enterprises, government representatives, industry associations, investment institutions, and academic experts from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North America, and beyond, the summit explored the future trajectory of the AI and Web3 era. As an innovative pioneer in the global blockchain fintech field, Golden Link made a spectacular appearance and quickly became one of the highlights of the event.

During the expo, Mr. Qin Tian, Asia-Pacific Market Director of Golden Link Capital, was invited to deliver a keynote speech titled “Leaping from Traditional Finance to Web3 Finance.” Drawing on his hands-on experience at Wall Street investment banks and financial institutions across Asia, he provided an in-depth analysis of how Golden Link has keenly anticipated blockchain trends and transformed into a new intelligent financial platform that integrates asset management, robo-advisory services, and on-chain trust. He emphasized that Golden Link is committed to leveraging blockchain, Web3.0, and AI technologies to break down traditional financial barriers, promote inclusive investing and asset transparency, and build a low-threshold, broadly accessible, future-oriented financial aggregation platform—enabling every user to participate in the wealth creation opportunities of the digital asset era.

At the exhibition booth, Golden Link attracted significant attention through a rich array of interactive experiences. Live demonstrations and hands-on activities showcased the platform’s diversified ecosystem matrix, spanning digital asset management, fintech services, and real-world asset integration. These presentations vividly illustrated how Golden Link uses blockchain technology to fuse digital assets with the real economy, offering users a full-scenario, one-stop digital financial solution.

Owing to its outstanding technological innovation and contributions in the Web3.0 field, Golden Link stood out among numerous contenders and was honored with the “Web3.0 Technology Innovation Achievement Award.” This accolade, judged by a panel of global industry authorities and expert reviewers, recognizes companies that excel in technological innovation, ecosystem building, and industry advancement. Upon receiving the award, Mr. Qin Tian remarked that this honor is a high affirmation of the team’s efforts. He pledged that Golden Link will continue to deepen its R\&D, strengthen global partnerships, and drive the prosperity of the Web3.0 ecosystem to create even greater value for its users.

This Nexus2140 journey not only demonstrated Golden Link’s leading strength in the digital transformation of Web3.0 but also built a bridge for deeper collaboration with global industry partners. Looking ahead, Golden Link will take this prestigious recognition as a new starting point—continuing to innovate in fintech, driving trust through technology, and building the future through its ecosystem.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.