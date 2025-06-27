Awatif Shines Yet Again with ‘2025 Law Firm of the Year’ Award

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy has once again been recognized as the Full-Service Law Firm of the year in the United Arab Emirates, for the year 2025. The award was bestowed by Global Law Experts.

Commenting on the win, Mrs. Awatif Al Khoury said “We are truly honored by this recognition. Each achievement of the firm is a testament of the dedication of our team in providing the best quality legal service to all our clients within and outside the UAE. It is their exceptional work that has led to the firm’s excellence, integrity and client success.”

“I am truly proud of Awatif’s consistency in achieving client satisfaction every single time, which is what has resulted in this award and recognition. And I would like this opportunity to thank our clients for placing their trust in our firm” added Dr. Hassan Elhais, legal consultant at Awatif Shoqi.

Global Law Experts is one of the leading online legal directories that utilizes its extensive user base across industries to identify the best legal talent around the world. Their award winners are determined through a rigorous process of nominations from their users which is compared to the evidence found through their in-house research team, ensuring that the winners are the best in the field.

The law firm has had a momentous year, with international recognition for the firm and its members. Dr. Hassan Elhais was invited to speak at the International Law Conference in France, hosted by Expatriate Law. Additionally, Mrs. Awatif Al Khoury spoke at the Hague Conference on Private International Law held at the Embassy of Canada in Washington DC.

Headquartered in Dubai at the H Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy has a branch office in the emirate of Abu Dhabi as well. The two offices help the firm effectively serve its numerous clients across the UAE. Consisting of both citizens and expatriates, the clients also benefit from the online consultation offered by the firm, especially international clients who may be residing or traveling outside the UAE.