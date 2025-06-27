Apple Considers Partnership with Perplexity AI Amid Siri Delays

While Apple remained silent on AI during its WWDC 2025 keynote, Bloomberg reports that internally, the company is actively exploring options to strengthen its AI capabilities. Discussions led by Apple’s head of mergers and acquisitions have centered around a potential deal with Perplexity AI, a startup known for its AI-powered search technology founded by Aravind Srinivas.

Apple has not made any formal offer yet but is considering several paths. One option is a partnership to embed Perplexity’s AI technology into iOS for an enhanced native search experience. Alternatively, Apple could fully acquire Perplexity, allowing deeper integration of its AI into Siri or possibly launching a broader Apple-led search platform.

Strategic Backup for Apple’s Search Business

An acquisition would also serve as a strategic fallback if Apple’s lucrative multibillion-dollar deal with Google to keep Chrome as the default iOS search engine is challenged or terminated by legal action. This move could secure Apple’s long-term independence in the search and AI space.

Apple continues to lag behind competitors like Google and Meta in AI innovation. At WWDC, the company again gave no firm timeline for the rollout of its Apple Intelligence Siri update. Industry rumors suggest significant delays, casting doubt on whether the revamped Siri will launch by year-end.

Author’s Opinion Apple’s measured approach to AI reveals both caution and challenge. While exploring acquisitions is smart, the company risks losing ground unless it accelerates innovation and delivers tangible AI upgrades soon. The tech giant must balance secrecy with urgency to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Featured image credit: Armand Valendez via Pexels

