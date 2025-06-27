DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Apple Considers Partnership with Perplexity AI Amid Siri Delays

ByHilary Ong

Jun 27, 2025

Apple Considers Partnership with Perplexity AI Amid Siri Delays

While Apple remained silent on AI during its WWDC 2025 keynote, Bloomberg reports that internally, the company is actively exploring options to strengthen its AI capabilities. Discussions led by Apple’s head of mergers and acquisitions have centered around a potential deal with Perplexity AI, a startup known for its AI-powered search technology founded by Aravind Srinivas.

Apple has not made any formal offer yet but is considering several paths. One option is a partnership to embed Perplexity’s AI technology into iOS for an enhanced native search experience. Alternatively, Apple could fully acquire Perplexity, allowing deeper integration of its AI into Siri or possibly launching a broader Apple-led search platform.

Strategic Backup for Apple’s Search Business

An acquisition would also serve as a strategic fallback if Apple’s lucrative multibillion-dollar deal with Google to keep Chrome as the default iOS search engine is challenged or terminated by legal action. This move could secure Apple’s long-term independence in the search and AI space.

Apple continues to lag behind competitors like Google and Meta in AI innovation. At WWDC, the company again gave no firm timeline for the rollout of its Apple Intelligence Siri update. Industry rumors suggest significant delays, casting doubt on whether the revamped Siri will launch by year-end.

Author’s Opinion

Apple’s measured approach to AI reveals both caution and challenge. While exploring acquisitions is smart, the company risks losing ground unless it accelerates innovation and delivers tangible AI upgrades soon. The tech giant must balance secrecy with urgency to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Featured image credit: Armand Valendez via Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Ashtra Announces AI-Powered Platform for the Beauty Industry, Empowering Local Businesses
Jun 27, 2025 Ethan Lin
Printholix Announces Fast, High-Quality DTF Transfers with Local Pickup and Same-Day Printing in Springfield, IL
Jun 27, 2025 Ethan Lin
Todd Roberson Announces Release of New Book The Veteran Advantage, Revolutionizing VA Loan Education for Veterans and Realtors
Jun 27, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801