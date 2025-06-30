DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Economy Europe Latest Newsbreak

Commitment Made to Shield UK Firms from Low-Cost Imports

ByDayne Lee

Jun 30, 2025

Commitment Made to Shield UK Firms from Low-Cost Imports

The UK government has revealed a new trade plan aimed at boosting exports and protecting domestic firms amid growing uncertainty caused by US tariffs. The strategy focuses on removing barriers for UK businesses selling abroad while strengthening trade defenses to shield local industries from cheap imports.

Concerns Over Diverted Imports and Industry Safeguards

Some sectors worry that cars and steel originally intended for US markets could be redirected to the UK due to US tariffs making American exports more expensive. Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds assured that the government’s plan will “ensure British businesses are protected from harm.”

The government aims to sharpen offensive and defensive trade measures. UK Export Finance will increase its capacity by £20 billion, providing more financial support to exporters. Additionally, exporters will receive help navigating complex trade regulations. Defensively, the government is reviewing safeguards on steel imports and encouraging government departments to prioritize UK-made steel for public projects.

Alignment with Industrial Strategy and Economic Growth Goals

The trade plan complements the government’s 10-year industrial strategy, including lowering energy costs by exempting businesses from certain green taxes. These topics are central to discussions at the British Chambers of Commerce annual conference, focused on economic growth amid recent employer National Insurance contribution hikes.

The government highlighted successes like the UK-India trade agreement and closer ties with the EU. It also emphasized a unique deal with the White House on tariffs. Since President Trump imposed import taxes aimed at protecting American manufacturing, the UK has negotiated deals on steel, cars, and bioethanol imports. However, some industry players warn about the impact on local bioethanol producers.

Industry groups call for action on abuses of the “de minimis” tax rule, which allows low-value goods to enter the UK tax-free. This loophole has been exploited by some overseas businesses, creating unfair competition for UK retailers.

Responses to the trade plan vary. The Liberal Democrats call for deeper UK-EU customs cooperation to boost the economy, while Sir Keir Starmer praises recent trade deals as restoring Britain’s global standing. Conservatives urge quicker, more concrete trade agreements and implementation.

What The Author Thinks

The UK’s new trade plan is a necessary step toward supporting domestic industries amid global uncertainties. However, protectionist measures must be balanced with policies that encourage innovation and open markets. Over-reliance on tariffs or subsidies risks isolating UK businesses and slowing progress. The government’s challenge is to safeguard key sectors while fostering competitive advantage through smarter trade and industrial strategies.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Trump Administration Sues 15 Maryland Federal Judges Over Immigration Removal Block
Jun 30, 2025 Dayne Lee
Federal Judge Rules in Favor of Meta in Copyrighted Books AI Training Lawsuit
Jun 30, 2025 Hilary Ong
WhatsApp’s AI Message Summaries Now Available in the US for Quick Chat Updates
Jun 30, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801