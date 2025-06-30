Trump Administration Sues 15 Maryland Federal Judges Over Immigration Removal Block

The Trump administration filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against all 15 federal judges in Maryland following a court order that blocked the immediate deportation of migrants who are challenging their removals. The lawsuit marks an intensification of the administration’s conflict with the federal judiciary over its executive authority on immigration enforcement.

Court Order Halts Immediate Migrant Removals

In May, Chief Judge George L. Russell III signed an order preventing the administration from removing immigrants immediately upon filing habeas corpus petitions in Maryland. The order requires a pause on deportations until 4 p.m. on the second business day after such filings, ensuring migrants’ access to court proceedings and legal representation.

The Justice Department argues that this automatic pause violates a Supreme Court ruling and impairs the president’s constitutional powers to enforce immigration laws. The lawsuit calls the lower court’s order “untenable” and requests that the judges recuse themselves, suggesting that a judge from another state handle the case.

Criticism and Political Reactions

Democratic Representative Glenn Ivey condemned the lawsuit as an unprecedented assault on the judiciary. Meanwhile, President Trump has publicly criticized unfavorable court rulings and even suggested impeaching a federal judge over immigration cases—a move that prompted Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to remind that impeachment is not a proper response to judicial disagreement.

Judge Russell’s order aims to maintain court jurisdiction, protect petitioners’ rights, and ensure the government can adequately present its case. Russell cited an influx of petitions causing rushed hearings and difficulties tracking petitioners’ locations as reasons for the pause.

Legal experts view the lawsuit as a departure from standard procedures, noting that typically such injunctions are challenged through appeals rather than lawsuits against judges. Constitutional law professor James Sample described the judges’ actions as reasonable checks on executive overreach.

Author’s Opinion The Trump administration’s decision to sue an entire panel of federal judges over immigration rulings represents a troubling escalation that undermines the separation of powers fundamental to American democracy. While the executive branch has authority over immigration enforcement, courts serve as vital checks to ensure laws and procedures are followed fairly. Suing judges rather than appealing rulings threatens judicial independence and risks politicizing the judiciary, which can erode public trust in the justice system.

