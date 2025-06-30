YouTube Boosts AI to Enhance Your Recommendations

As YouTube’s platform fills up with AI-generated videos, the company is advancing its own AI tools by injecting AI-powered recommendations directly into the user experience for some viewers.

AI-Powered Search Tool Now Available for Premium Users

YouTube has introduced an AI-powered search feature for Premium subscribers using mobile devices. When users search for topics related to shopping, locations, or activities, they may see a new AI-generated video carousel. This carousel displays clips from several videos alongside descriptive text, aiming to provide more relevant and engaging results.

For example, a search for “best beaches in Hawaii” would bring up an AI-curated carousel showcasing highlights from various videos about Hawaiian beaches.

YouTube is also gradually expanding access to its conversational AI tool to some non-Premium users in the United States. These users can ask the AI for additional information, recommendations, and summaries related to their searches, enhancing their ability to explore content on the platform.

Google’s AI Ecosystem Powers YouTube Innovations

This rollout follows Google’s announcement in April about upcoming AI-powered features designed to help users discover content and explore related topics. Owned by Google, YouTube benefits from Google’s AI advancements, including AI Overviews and AI Mode powered by Gemini AI models. Integrating Gemini into YouTube’s search and recommendation systems aligns with Google’s broader AI strategy.

After testing these AI search and recommendation features with select U.S. users, YouTube has now officially launched them for Premium users, inviting them to experience a more AI-enhanced search and browsing experience.

What The Author Thinks The increasing use of AI in YouTube’s recommendations and search tools marks a significant step forward in personalizing content discovery. While some users might worry about AI overshadowing human curation, the ability of AI to sift through vast video libraries and highlight relevant clips or summaries could greatly improve user experience. However, YouTube must balance AI suggestions with transparency and user control to avoid over-reliance on automated systems that might inadvertently limit content diversity.

Featured image credit: Rawpixel

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.