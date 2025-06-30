DMR News

M5 iPad Pro Set for October Launch, Enters Mass Production Despite Delay Rumors

Jun 30, 2025

The highly anticipated M5 iPad Pro series is now entering its mass production phase, following significant adjustments in Apple’s manufacturing process. Analysts report the device is expected to launch later this year, likely by October, contradicting earlier rumors of a delay until 2026 due to challenges with TSMC’s chip development.

Shared Production Between Samsung and LG

According to a report from ZDNet Korea, Apple has begun mass production of the M5 iPad Pro’s OLED display, continuing the OLED adoption started in 2024. Unlike last year, where Samsung handled all 11-inch panels and LG managed 13-inch panels, Apple is now diversifying production by splitting both sizes between Samsung Display and LG Display.

Addressing Earlier Delay Speculations

Although Apple missed its usual spring release window, with some sources predicting delays into 2026, more recent reports from industry insiders and analysts like Mark Gurman indicate the M5 iPad Pro is still on track for a 2025 release. The shift in timeline appears tied to the later start of both OLED display and M5 chip production.

Initially, the M5 chip was revealed as the powerhouse behind the Apple Vision Pro headset, unveiled in 2023 and released earlier this year. The chip will also power the upcoming Vision Pro 2. Rumors have suggested the M5 would appear in Apple’s iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models as well, but due to production delays, these devices are expected in the second half of 2025.

Author’s Opinion

The shift to an October release for the M5 iPad Pro, despite previous delay rumors, demonstrates Apple’s commitment to delivering a high-quality product while navigating supply chain complexities. By diversifying display panel production between Samsung and LG, Apple is likely seeking to mitigate risks and maintain production stability. While fans may be disappointed by the delayed timeline, this approach suggests a more reliable launch rather than rushing an unfinished product to market.

Featured image credit: Jonathan Cutrer via Flickr

