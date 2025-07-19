One in Five New Steam Games Now Incorporates Generative AI

A recent report from Totally Human Media reveals that nearly one in five video games released on Steam in 2025 employ generative AI technology. This marks a significant shift in the gaming industry’s adoption of AI tools.

Totally Human, which utilizes machine learning and AI to recommend media, found that about 7,818 games on Steam have disclosed the use of generative AI. While this accounts for roughly 7% of the entire Steam library, the share jumps to nearly 20% for games launched in 2025. This represents a roughly 700% increase compared to the previous year, according to the company’s 2024 report.

Popular Titles and Developer Disclosures

Among the most notable titles revealing AI use is My Summer Car, a vehicle simulation game boasting 2.5 million units sold. Developers disclosed the presence of AI-generated paintings inside the main house of the game.

Steam has required developers to disclose AI use since January 2024, though Valve Corporation has not publicly commented on the report.

On Reddit, many users expressed frustration, adding AI-using games to their “ignore” lists. Comments include calls for a dedicated tag to identify AI-generated content and concerns about the diminishing value of human artistry in games.

Some users remain open to limited AI use for minor tasks, such as UI elements or unit cards, but overall, the sentiment leans toward disappointment. One user said, “So many cool games… immediately put me off when I realized they were using GenAI. Pay artists ffs.”

Others noted that the trend is unsurprising given the industry’s push for AI, but also voiced worries about over-reliance on AI assets.

Author’s Opinion While generative AI offers exciting possibilities for innovation and efficiency in game development, the growing prevalence of AI-generated content risks alienating players who value human creativity. Developers should focus on using AI as a supportive tool rather than a replacement for genuine artistry to maintain authenticity and player trust.

Featured image credit: Tom’s Guide

