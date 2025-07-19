DMR News

Scale AI Cuts 14% of Workforce, Mainly Affecting Data-Labeling Team

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jul 19, 2025

Scale AI Cuts 14% of Workforce, Mainly Affecting Data-Labeling Team

Data-labeling startup Scale AI is laying off approximately 200 employees, about 14% of its staff, and ending contracts with 500 global contractors, according to Bloomberg. These workforce reductions come just one month after Meta acquired Scale AI’s CEO in a $14.3 billion deal.

Interim CEO Cites Overexpansion in Core Business

In a memo reviewed by Bloomberg, interim CEO Jason Droege explained that Scale AI had scaled its core data-labeling operations too quickly. This business segment, which provides AI labs with labeled and structured data to train machine learning models, is now being downsized. Instead, the company plans to focus growth on its enterprise and government sales teams.

Scale AI is not alone in having to pivot after a reverse acqui-hire—similar moves have been seen at startups like Inflection. Following Meta’s strategic investment, several of Scale AI’s largest data clients have cut ties, prompting the company to reevaluate its business model.

What The Author Thinks

While scaling too fast in a core area can lead to necessary restructuring, Scale AI’s layoffs signal more than just a business pivot. The loss of key customers and the need to refocus around government and enterprise sales may indicate challenges in maintaining competitiveness in a rapidly evolving AI data market. Success will hinge on whether Scale AI can leverage Meta’s backing to innovate and regain client trust.

Featured image credit: Tom’s Hardware

Yasmeeta Oon

