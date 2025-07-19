DMR News

OpenAI Announces ChatGPT Will Run on Google Cloud

Jul 19, 2025

OpenAI announced Wednesday that it plans to use Google’s cloud infrastructure to support its ChatGPT artificial intelligence assistant. This move comes as OpenAI seeks additional computing capacity to handle growing demand, having initially relied exclusively on Microsoft for cloud services.

Broadening the Supplier Network

OpenAI has added Google Cloud Platform to its list of providers, alongside Microsoft, CoreWeave, and Oracle. The company specified that both ChatGPT and its application programming interface (API) will leverage these cloud platforms to ensure scalability and reliability.

This development marks a notable win for Google, whose cloud business, while younger and smaller than Amazon’s and Microsoft’s, is gaining traction. Google also serves Anthropic, an AI company founded by former OpenAI executives, further expanding its footprint in the AI cloud market.

OpenAI’s use of Google’s infrastructure will span multiple regions, including the U.S., Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom.

Previous and Current Cloud Agreements

Last year, Oracle announced a partnership with Microsoft and OpenAI to extend Azure AI services to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, offering OpenAI additional computing power. Earlier this year, OpenAI signed a nearly $12 billion, five-year deal with CoreWeave for cloud capacity.

Microsoft has adjusted its role from exclusive cloud provider to having right of first refusal on OpenAI’s additional computing needs, though it retains exclusivity over OpenAI’s APIs.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed in April that the startup was experiencing GPU capacity constraints and openly sought large-scale GPU resources to meet demand. Reports in June had already indicated OpenAI’s plans to incorporate Google’s cloud capabilities.

Author’s Opinion

OpenAI’s decision to expand beyond Microsoft and include Google reflects a necessary step to handle surging demand and mitigate risks tied to over-reliance on a single provider. This diversification not only strengthens infrastructure resilience but also fosters competitive dynamics in the cloud AI space, ultimately benefiting developers and users alike.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

