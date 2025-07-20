DMR News

Windows 11 to Soon Allow Full Desktop Sharing with Copilot

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jul 20, 2025

An upcoming update to Microsoft’s Copilot Vision tool will let users share their entire desktop with the AI assistant and receive real-time feedback. Previously, Copilot Vision was limited to viewing a maximum of two apps at a time. This new update breaks that barrier, allowing the AI to see all open applications simultaneously.

Users can choose to share their entire desktop or select a specific app. The feature is currently in beta and available only to Windows Insider program participants in markets where Windows Vision is enabled, such as the U.S. The update comes as part of version 1.25071.125.

How to Enable and Use the Feature

To activate full desktop sharing, users can hover over the Copilot tool in the taskbar and click the glasses icon. This opens options to select which desktop or app to share. The session can be stopped at any time via the same menu.

According to Microsoft, Copilot Vision can analyze content, provide insights, and answer questions while coaching users aloud. It can offer tips for creative projects, assist in improving resumes, or provide guidance when navigating new games.

This release follows previous Copilot features such as Recall, which periodically takes screenshots to provide feedback. Initially focused on Microsoft Edge, Copilot Vision has since expanded to other applications.

Microsoft is expected to conduct a testing period with Windows Insiders before rolling the feature out to a wider audience, though no timeline has been announced.

What The Author Thinks

The expansion of Copilot Vision to full desktop sharing marks a significant step toward more intuitive and integrated AI support. While it promises enhanced productivity and real-time guidance across multiple applications, it also raises important questions about privacy and user control. Users should remain cautious about what they share, ensuring sensitive information stays protected. Ultimately, this feature reflects the growing role AI will play in our daily workflows—but its success depends on balancing convenience with security.

Featured image credit: Windows Central

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

