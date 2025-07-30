Another Pixel 6a Catches Fire Despite Google’s Battery Limit Measures

Some mid-range Google Pixel phones are experiencing battery fires, with the Pixel 6a notably affected. In response, Google issued a software update imposing mandatory battery capacity limits after 400 charging cycles to mitigate risks. However, this measure may not fully prevent incidents.

A Reddit user recently reported their Pixel 6a caught fire overnight on July 26, despite having the battery limitation update installed. The user described being awakened by a strong smell and loud noise, and managed to throw the phone onto a tile floor while unplugging it. Photos shared show extensive melting of the device.

The user confirmed no prior battery swelling — a common warning sign of battery issues — and was using a 45W charger designed for the Steam Deck. This raises concerns that the software patch alone might not address all risks.

Google’s Battery Replacement Program and Limitations

Google’s battery replacement program is active in several regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, Japan, India, Singapore, and the U.K., with plans to expand to Australia, France, and more European countries.

Eligible users in the U.S. can obtain replacements via walk-in repair centers or by mailing their device to Google. A form on Google’s website helps determine eligibility for battery replacement or, in some cases, a cash payment or store credit. One U.K.-based user reported being offered $100 cash or $150 Google Store Credit.

However, not all territories currently have access to the free replacement program, leaving some users vulnerable.

