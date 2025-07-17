Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leak Reveals Larger Battery, Brighter Display, and 1TB Storage

Google is set to unveil its Pixel 10 series on August 20, and new leaks have surfaced detailing the impressive specifications of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. With a bigger battery, brighter display, and improved performance, this foldable phone looks poised to be one of the standout releases of 2025.

Bigger, Brighter Cover Screen

According to Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will feature a 6.4-inch cover screen, slightly larger than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold thanks to thinner bezels. This exterior display is rumored to reach an impressive 3,000 nits of peak brightness, making it one of the brightest folding phone screens available—ideal for clear visibility indoors and under direct sunlight.

Google is expected to retain its proven camera setup from the previous generation. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold reportedly includes a 48 MP primary sensor, a 0.5 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and dual 10 MP front cameras for selfies.

This trusted camera array, combined with Google’s computational photography prowess, promises consistent and high-quality photos.

Larger Battery and More Power

The foldable’s battery capacity gets a significant boost to 5,015 mAh, improving on its predecessor’s endurance. Powering the device is the new Tensor G5 chipset, Google’s latest custom silicon focused on enhanced AI capabilities, efficiency, and better heat management.

Paired with 16GB of RAM, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is built to handle multitasking with ease. Storage options will range from 256GB and 512GB to a massive 1TB model, catering to power users and content creators.

One of the most notable features is the IP68 dust and water resistance rating—an industry first for foldable smartphones. This certification promises greater durability and protection, addressing a common concern among foldable phone users.

How the Pixel 10 Pro Fold Stacks Up

Compared to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold adds:

Larger 6.4-inch cover screen with enhanced brightness

Bigger 5,015 mAh battery

New Tensor G5 processor

Same reliable camera setup

IP68 water and dust resistance

1TB storage option

With these upgrades, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could quickly become one of 2025’s top foldable smartphones. If the August 20 release date holds, anticipation will be high to see if it lives up to the hype.

What The Author Thinks The Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s IP68 rating marks a turning point for foldables. One of the biggest consumer concerns has been durability, especially when it comes to water and dust resistance. Google stepping up with this certification shows the market is maturing and addressing practical needs—not just flashy specs. This could help foldables gain wider acceptance beyond tech enthusiasts.

Featured image credit: Heute

