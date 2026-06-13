DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

A Record Number of Americans Abroad Face Expat Tax Filing Deadlines in 2026; Expatfile Is Giving Them a Faster Way to Comply

ByEthan Lin

Jun 13, 2026

The United States is one of only two countries in the world that taxes its citizens based on citizenship rather than residency. That rule applies regardless of where an American lives, works, or pays taxes locally. An American in Berlin, Bangkok, or Buenos Aires still owes a U.S. federal tax return every year. Many also must file an FBAR, the Foreign Bank Account Report, if their combined foreign accounts exceed $10,000 at any point during the calendar year. Few Americans abroad are aware of this until they face a penalty.

A lot of Americans are navigating this process. According to Cision, an estimated 9 million Americans now live overseas. FBAR filings reached 1.7 million in 2024, up from 872,000 when FATCA launched in 2013. The 2025 filing season is projected to set a new all-time high. That growth reflects both increased emigration and stronger enforcement. Many foreign financial institutions now automatically report American account data to the IRS under FATCA.

For the 2025 tax year, the IRS raised the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion to $130,000, an all-time high and up from $126,500 in 2024. That exclusion allows qualifying Americans abroad to exclude that amount of foreign earned income from U.S. federal tax. When combined with the standard deduction, many expats can earn up to $145,000 without owing any U.S. tax at all. However, claiming the exclusion correctly still requires filing a return. Missing the deadline or filing incorrectly carries costly penalties.

Most Americans abroad have limited access to expat-specific tax help. Standard U.S. tax software isn’t built for foreign addresses, foreign currencies, or the specific forms expats need. Hiring an international tax accountant is an option, but it is expensive. Expatfile addresses that gap directly. The platform is built specifically for expat tax filing.

Expatfile is an authorized IRS e-file provider. It guides users through the expat tax filing process. The software supports the key forms expats need, including Form 2555 for the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion, Form 1116 for the Foreign Tax Credit, and FinCEN Form 114 for FBAR reporting. Users can complete and e-file their return in as little as 10 minutes.

The 2025 expat tax filing deadline for Americans abroad is June 16, 2026, with an automatic extension available to October 15, 2026. Non-compliance is no longer a low-risk outcome. FATCA has made foreign account detection routine. These citizens need platforms built around the specific requirements of expat tax filing.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

DoorDash Launches Ask DoorDash AI Chatbot For Food, Grocery, And Reservation Searches
Jun 13, 2026 Jolyen
Endurance Energy Raises $54 Million To Develop Ocean Geothermal Power
Jun 13, 2026 Jolyen
TravelVerse and TravelVIP announced Strategic Partnership to Build the Next Generation of Travel Experiences
Jun 13, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801