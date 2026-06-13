The United States is one of only two countries in the world that taxes its citizens based on citizenship rather than residency. That rule applies regardless of where an American lives, works, or pays taxes locally. An American in Berlin, Bangkok, or Buenos Aires still owes a U.S. federal tax return every year. Many also must file an FBAR, the Foreign Bank Account Report, if their combined foreign accounts exceed $10,000 at any point during the calendar year. Few Americans abroad are aware of this until they face a penalty.

A lot of Americans are navigating this process. According to Cision, an estimated 9 million Americans now live overseas. FBAR filings reached 1.7 million in 2024, up from 872,000 when FATCA launched in 2013. The 2025 filing season is projected to set a new all-time high. That growth reflects both increased emigration and stronger enforcement. Many foreign financial institutions now automatically report American account data to the IRS under FATCA.

For the 2025 tax year, the IRS raised the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion to $130,000, an all-time high and up from $126,500 in 2024. That exclusion allows qualifying Americans abroad to exclude that amount of foreign earned income from U.S. federal tax. When combined with the standard deduction, many expats can earn up to $145,000 without owing any U.S. tax at all. However, claiming the exclusion correctly still requires filing a return. Missing the deadline or filing incorrectly carries costly penalties.

Most Americans abroad have limited access to expat-specific tax help. Standard U.S. tax software isn’t built for foreign addresses, foreign currencies, or the specific forms expats need. Hiring an international tax accountant is an option, but it is expensive. Expatfile addresses that gap directly. The platform is built specifically for expat tax filing.

Expatfile is an authorized IRS e-file provider. It guides users through the expat tax filing process. The software supports the key forms expats need, including Form 2555 for the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion, Form 1116 for the Foreign Tax Credit, and FinCEN Form 114 for FBAR reporting. Users can complete and e-file their return in as little as 10 minutes.

The 2025 expat tax filing deadline for Americans abroad is June 16, 2026, with an automatic extension available to October 15, 2026. Non-compliance is no longer a low-risk outcome. FATCA has made foreign account detection routine. These citizens need platforms built around the specific requirements of expat tax filing.