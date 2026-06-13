Parkway Dental Raises Awareness of the Critical Connection Between Oral Health and Overall Wellness

A study by Bida et al., published in the National Library of Medicine, found that there’s an association between chronic periodontal inflammation and cardiovascular risk. For many people, dental health is a background thought, and going to the dentist and orthodontist only means checkups, fillings, and cosmetic procedures such as teeth whitening and veneers.

What many people don’t realize is that there’s a significant link between oral health and whole-body wellness. Something like a cavity or chipped tooth may start out small and cause minor inconveniences, and it may also affect people’s self-image and confidence. However, these feelings may not be big enough for people to bother dealing with, and these dental issues can grow.

Once these issues become larger, people may have more to handle than expected. Not only can the dental problems be uncomfortable and painful, but they’re also expensive to fix.

More importantly, many people are surprised to learn that oral issues can affect their overall health, especially if there’s an infection. According to the Mayo Clinic, conditions that may be linked to oral health include endocarditis, cardiovascular disease, pregnancy and birth complications, pneumonia, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease.

More awareness must be brought to the importance of oral hygiene and health. Most people already know that they must brush and floss regularly to keep cavities at bay, but another essential part of dental care is to have regular appointments with the dentist, and many people don’t see their dentist enough.

Those located in Russellville, Arkansas, and the surrounding areas can turn to Parkway Dental for their dental care needs. This dental office has two dentists on staff, Dr. Dale Brooks and Dr. Amy Kirby, as well as five dental hygienists and four registered dental assistants. Services include extractions, root canal therapy, single tooth implants, implant-supported dentures, tooth-colored fillings, and TMJ/TMD treatment.

Parkway Dental doesn’t just take care of regular dental health, either. Cosmetic services it offers include Botox, removable options, dental restorations, clear aligner therapy, and teeth whitening.

To address the link between oral health and whole-body wellness, the staff takes a unique approach that integrates awareness of health, nutrition, and well-being, in addition to comprehensive assessments of each patient’s dental needs and values.

A study by Heyman et al., published in The Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA), found that 72.6% of American adults have some dental fear, which can make them reluctant to book appointments. Parkway Dental does its best to address those anxieties and make its office as comfortable and welcoming as possible to encourage visits. Patients can fill out a dental environment request form beforehand to specify whether they’d like nitrous oxide, noise-canceling headphones, or music, and the form also allows patients to communicate what they’d like to talk about during their appointment.