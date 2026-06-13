TravelVerse and TravelVIP announced Strategic Partnership to Build the Next Generation of Travel Experiences

Today, TravelVIP and TravelVerse have entered into a strategic partnership targeted to transform the global travel market landscape and redefine the tourism experience.

TravelVIP is an AI-powered booking and concierge platform designed for modern travelers who value comfort, convenience, and exclusive access to premium services.

TravelVerse is a platform developed by U.S. and Swiss-based 1World Online that uses cutting-edge technologies, including AI and blockchain, to provide immersive cultural experiences for travelers around the world. The two products address distinct yet naturally connected parts of the traveler journey: TravelVIP provides intelligent accommodation search, seamless booking, and concierge services, while TravelVerse enriches the travel experience through engaging cultural discovery.

Together, they are building the foundation for a travel Super App that, in alignment with national and local tourism strategies, serves travelers, cities and regions, hospitality providers, and commercial partners across global markets.

As part of the partnership, the two products will be technically integrated to connect what has traditionally been fragmented in travel: the booking journey and the in-destination experience. The integration will enable TravelVIP users to seamlessly move from smart accommodation search and booking to TravelVerse-powered cultural experiences. At the same time, TravelVerse users will gain access to intelligent booking capabilities alongside cultural exploration. A joint extended technical team will support the development of shared infrastructure and future product functionalities.

TravelVerse’s tours across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada are being launched around the 2026 World Cup tournament, a historic moment for global football, offering travelers immersive cultural journeys in and around key host cities. This approach demonstrates how the combined ecosystem can deliver timely, location-based experiential content to travelers at scale.

“Today’s travelers expect more than a place to stay — they expect a seamless journey that anticipates their needs, simplifies decisions, and connects them to meaningful experiences. By partnering with TravelVerse, whose platform combines AI-powered travel assistance, tourism imbalance solutions, real-time infosourcing, and Web3 capabilities such as on-chain check-ins, digital rewards, and smart contracts, we are expanding TravelVIP into a more complete travel ecosystem that guides tourists through immersive journeys while opening significant pre-sale and upsell opportunities for our partners,” said Sushil Choudhari, CEO of TravelVIP.

“Travel has always been about discovery — but for too long, the booking and planning experience and the actual journey have existed in separate worlds. This partnership is about closing that gap and building a Super App that truly serves modern travelers,” said Alex Fedosseev, Founder and CEO of 1World Online.

Joint solutions will be demonstrated in select locations; interested regional partners are welcome.

Press contacts

1World / TravelVerse:

travelverse@1worldonline.com

TravelVIP:

nfo@travelvip.ai