LS Holdings Announces Launch of LS360 SaaS Platform

LS Holdings Unveils Centralized SaaS Platform for Modern Enterprises

Ireland-based innovation and technology firm LS Holdings has launched LS360™, an all-in-one SaaS platform designed to help entrepreneurs, coaches, consultants, digital marketers, and agencies streamline operations and scale their businesses. The official rollout of LS360 marks a strategic move by the company to meet the rising demand for consolidated digital tools that support remote-first, service-oriented businesses.

Developed by the team behind LSHoldings.ie, LS360 delivers a suite of integrated features that allow users to manage their online presence, automate client engagement, deliver training programs, and track business performance—all from a single user dashboard. According to Laure Zoya, Founder and CEO of LS Holdings, “With LS360, our mission is to simplify success for changemakers. We provide not just tools, but a complete digital ecosystem to help visionary entrepreneurs achieve lasting growth.”

Digital Tools Designed for Growth and Scale

LS360 combines essential technologies into one accessible platform. Users can build professional websites and high-conversion landing pages through its intuitive website and funnel builder. The platform’s CRM and automation features allow businesses to manage leads, organize customer data, and deploy automated workflows for client engagement. Email and SMS marketing capabilities are integrated directly into the system, making it easier to run targeted campaigns and maintain communication with leads and clients.

Additionally, LS360 includes tools for educators and coaches to create, host, and sell online courses or training programs. A built-in booking and scheduling system simplifies calendar coordination and client meetings, reducing the need for third-party integrations. To support reputation-building efforts, the platform offers features for review collection and management, helping businesses grow trust and credibility online. Comprehensive analytics and reporting dashboards enable users to track performance, analyze customer behavior, and assess return on investment in real time.

Target Users Across Sectors

LS360 is designed to serve professionals and organizations in various sectors where digital transformation and operational efficiency are priorities. Entrepreneurs and startups can use the platform to establish an online presence quickly and efficiently. Coaches and consultants benefit from its workflow automation and course management tools. Marketing agencies can oversee multiple campaigns and client accounts from one place. Educators and course creators gain access to integrated tools that streamline the creation and distribution of educational content. Real estate professionals and service-based businesses can enhance customer interaction and appointment scheduling. LS360 also appeals to purpose-driven brands and mission-focused leaders who seek adaptable technology that scales with their business.

By offering a modular and centralized solution, LS360 eliminates the complexities of managing multiple tools and subscriptions, empowering users to focus more on strategy and client impact.

Invitation to Digital Innovators and Business Builders

LS Holdings invites creators, educators, consultants, and digital professionals to explore LS360 and experience how an integrated business solution can streamline their operations. A free trial is now available, allowing users to test the platform and determine how it fits within their existing processes and goals. Full details and access to the LS360 platform can be found on the company’s official website at https://lsholdings.ie .

About LS Holdings

LS Holdings is a multidisciplinary innovation company headquartered in Ireland. The firm operates across several industries including real estate, digital media, marketing, SaaS, and education. Its mission is to provide transformative tools and services that empower changemakers, enabling them to build scalable and impactful businesses in a digital-first economy.

Media Contact

