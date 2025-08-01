Inside LuxJB: Hank Stark Revolutionizes LA’s Luxury Vacation Rental Market

Inside LuxJB: How Hank Stark Built Los Angeles’ Most Exclusive Collection of Luxury Vacation Rental

In a city synonymous with elegance and style, LuxJB has emerged as a leading name in luxury vacation rentals, offering an unmatched level of privacy and service for the most discerning guests. Founded by Hank Stark, a luxury real estate developer, LuxJB owns and manages a portfolio of villas and mansions in Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills, and West Hollywood. The brand has redefined luxury living in Los Angeles, catering to royal families, celebrities, and luxury travelers from around the world.

The Stark Collection: L.A.’s Most Extraordinary and Private Vacation Homes

With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Hank Stark’s vision was to create a collection of residences that not only offered luxury but also a sense of home. “We’ve been setting the standards for ultra-luxury living in LA since 2015” Stark shares. “Every villa is designed like a magazine cover but lived in like a private home. That balance between beauty and livability is what keeps guests coming back.”

Each villa rental features private pools and layouts ideal for summer holidays, romantic weekend getaways, relocations, and extended or corporate stays.

Exclusivity, Privacy and No Middleman: LuxJB Promise of Excellence

Unlike most vacation rental companies that act as brokers, LuxJB is an owner-developer. Every villa is custom-designed, staged, and managed in-house, allowing the company to deliver unmatched quality and luxury — without the middleman.

“We don’t broker or list other people’s properties,” Stark explains: “Everything in the LuxJB collection is ours. That means no middle-man, no booking fees or commissions, no third-party delays, and a hotel-level experience that guests can trust from beginning to end.”

All LuxJB villas are gated and surrounded by mature privacy hedges. Nestled in the most prestigious and family-friendly neighborhoods, yet within walking distance to Rodeo Drive and West Hollywood attractions, they offer the perfect balance of privacy and proximity.

This rare combination of tranquility and central access is one of the key reasons VVIP clientele — including Fortune 500 & royal families from Asia and Europe — choose to stay at LuxJB villas and mansions.

Hank Stark Says: “Hotels are cute. But Luxury Travelers Deserve Better.”

Whether it’s Villa Alfi, Villa Bond, Villa Colette, Villa Gemma, Villa Javu, Villa Stellla, Villa Waldorf, Villa Santi, Villa Ruya, Villa Fendi, Villa Mandarin, Villa Royale or Villa Pasha, each vacation rental is outfitted with luxury furnishings, curated design, and luxury amenities.

These aren’t just homes that were converted into rentals — every villa was specifically developed as a luxury vacation home, down to the materials, fully-equipped kitchens, Egyptian cotton linens and towels, Vera Wang dinnerware, and luxury lifestyle-driven features. Guests enjoy in-house chefs, daily housekeeping, and personalized amenities tailored to their needs.

What sets LuxJB’s villas apart is the comfort, and luxury they offer — far beyond what a typical five-star hotel provides in L.A. Amenities include heated pool, jacuzzi, movie room, sauna, gym, pool table, pickleball and basketball courts.

The luxury experience starts the moment guests arrive in Los Angeles. LuxJB offers complimentary airport pick-up, a service that even most five-star hotels no longer provide. For those wishing to travel in style, LuxJB’s fleet of Range Rovers and Escalades are available to escort guests to their villas, ensuring a seamless transition from the airport to their luxury villa for the stay.

LuxJB Doesn’t Measure Itself Against Other Vacation Rentals

“You won’t find our villas on every booking platform.” Stark says. “We respect that model, but we prefer to stay exclusive. Our real competition is hotels like the Four Seasons but we’re offering they can’t – more space, more privacy, and a level of personalized service that goes above and beyond.”

LuxJB’s Los Angeles villas feature up to 7 bedrooms and can host 16 guests. Beverly Hills mansion rentals offer up to 9 bedrooms and can host up to 18 guests. Property sizes range from 6,500 sqft to 2 acres. Nightly rates range from $1,900 to $29,000.

While many luxury vacation rental companies prioritize filling as many nights as possible, LuxJB follows a more selective approach. “We don’t chase volume,” Stark says. “We’re highly selective. Due to high demand, we curate every stay with precision, ensuring it meets the elevated standards we uphold. This approach allows us to prioritize quality over quantity”

Stark’s commitment to quality has earned LuxJB a loyal clientele. Guests return because they know exactly what to expect; consistent service, privacy, and attention to detail.

LuxJB’s core clientele is families with children and business travelers who value trust and peace of mind. Guests are always in direct contact with LuxJB, ensuring a smooth and seamless experience before, during, and after their stay. This means no delayed responses, no double bookings, no last-minute host cancellations, and no inaccurate or missing amenities like you might typically encounter with Airbnbs.

LuxJB’s Future: Elevating Luxury Home Rentals to New Heights in Los Angeles

With an occupancy rate of 82% in 2025, LuxJB consistently outperforms traditional luxury hotels, providing a level of exclusivity that few others can match.

As LuxJB continues to grow, its founder remains focused on offering a select group of guests an extraordinary luxury experience. Stark states, “Our guests choose us for the unmatched privacy & comfort, prime locations, and unique amenities that simply can’t be found in standard vacation rentals. This level of quality and care comes at a premium, and we’re proud to deliver an experience that reflects that value. What matters most is staying the premier choice for luxury travelers”

By maintaining its high standards of exclusivity and luxury, LuxJB has solidified its place as a leader in the Los Angeles luxury vacation rental market, setting the bar for future developments and making it a first-choice destination for those seeking the best in luxury hospitality.

