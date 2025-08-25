Marketing Force Orestis Iliou Drives Record Profits for 7-9 Figure Businesses

Scaling Businesses with the “Attention-To-Profit” Combat System

In the fast-paced world of digital marketing where everybody is starting to want a piece of our little secret – the online world -, Orestis Iliou has proved himself to be different time and time again. He is not only a professional fighter but he’s giving businesses everything they need to scale their revenue. With a proven track record of working with multi-million dollar companies, Iliou has developed his exclusive “Attention-to-Profit” Combat System, a strategic framework designed to help businesses break their revenue records and achieve sustained growth.

Iliou’s marketing experience includes info products, digital marketing, ecom, and high-ticket sales, where he has consistently delivered results that exceed expectations. He works closely with businesses to optimize their marketing processes and scale them effectively, resulting in impressive outcomes such as $50k weekends and multi-million dollar backend sales.

A Fighter’s Approach to Marketing Success

Iliou’s approach to marketing is deeply influenced by his background in professional fighting.

After investing 10s of thousands of dollars in his copywriting, marketing, and sales education, taking all the lessons he’s learned from fighting in the ring professionally, and working with many 7-9 figure businesses.

He created a unique marketing process that he calls the 5-Step “Attention-to-Profit” Combat System:

The Stance (Foundation & Positioning): Just like a fighter needs the right stance before throwing a punch, 7-9 figure businesses need the right positioning before selling. Here, he analyzes the market, audience psychology, and competitor offers so his clients don’t waste “punches” (ads, funnels, emails) on the wrong target. This allows him to help his clients not only scale their current offers but also build, launch, and scale brand new offers for them. The Combos (High-Ticket Selling Assets): In the ring, many times it’s not just one punch that secures the knockout, it’s a series of combos. The way he uses this principle to make more money for his clients is by creating High-Ticket Selling Assets that “stack” (depending on what Assets the business is missing or which ones can be optimised): VSLs, funnels, sales pages, ads, upsell paths, and emails that work together to move cold prospects into premium clients. Just like Einstein said: “compound interest is the 8th wonder of the world” The Sparring (Testing & Optimization): Fighters spar to test and sharpen their skills. He tests headlines, hooks, angles, leads, and much more in the same way – controlled, strategic, and fast, so he knows what hits hardest before scaling. Everybody knows money loves speed. The Knockout (Scaling & Records): Once he finds what lands, he scales it to the moon. This is where his clients break revenue records – $50k weekends, $2.2M backends, 11X booked calls. This is the “knockout punch” The Fighter’s Discipline (Continuous Growth): After every fight, a true professional martial artist keeps improving (even if he just had the greatest performance of his life). This is the part where he keeps refining his clients’ systems, finding new angles that might convert better, or potentially launch new offers. At this point, the momentum has started building and they’re heading toward becoming the #1 expert in the industry

Proven Results In Internet Marketing

Iliou’s system has proven to be a game-changer for numerous clients. Some notable successes include helping a 7-figure Airbnb coach generate over $50k in just one weekend by re-engaging an inactive email list and assisting an 8-figure marketing agency in launching 2-3 brand new offers each week on cold traffic.

He also worked with an 8-figure wealth-building coach, writing a sales page that converted at 15% on a mid-ticket offer – leading to over $2.2M in backend sales. Iliou’s methods have also helped a 7-figure mentor scale his high-ticket sales calls by 11 times, going from 2-3 calls per week to 6-7 per day.

Who Is Orestis Iliou?

Orestis Iliou, founder of Iliou Enterprises L.P., is a seasoned digital marketer, copywriter, and consultant who has worked with multiple 7-9 figure businesses. He is known for his innovative and results-driven approach to scaling business revenue, especially in the high-ticket sales and info product industries.

The way he does that is by using his proprietary “Attention-to-Profit” Combat System that’s helping businesses optimize their marketing processes and achieve revenue records.

On top of Iliou’s marketing success, he’s also a professional Muay Thai fighter. That’s where he draws on his competitive mindset and strategic marketing approach that stands from everything else. And after seeing his success, he also started mentoring other copywriters & marketers to refine their client acquisition system and skills.

