Noren, Nordling, and Associates Unveils Enhanced Cost Segregation Tax Services to Maximize 100% Bonus Depreciation

Firm Expands Expertise to Maximize Tax Savings for Real Estate Investors

Noren, Nordling, and Associates PLLC (NNA), a trusted leader in financial services, is excited to announce the continued expansion of its cost segregation services, with a focus on leveraging 100% bonus depreciation for real estate investors. This tax-saving strategy, which allows accelerated depreciation on property components, presents a unique opportunity to reduce tax burdens and optimize cash flow, particularly in the wake of recent tax law changes.

Having been a part of NNA’s offerings for nearly a year, the firm has seen remarkable success in helping clients unlock significant savings through cost segregation. Now, with the reinstatement of 100% bonus depreciation, this service has become even more powerful for real estate investors and businesses seeking to reinvest savings into their operations and grow their portfolios.

Nicole Brousseau and Emily Johnson Lead the Charge

Nicole Brousseau, NNA’s Tax Director and Cost Segregation Specialist, continues to spearhead the firm’s cost segregation efforts. Brousseau, who has extensive experience in real estate tax law and tax planning, works alongside NNA’s Senior Tax Manager, Emily Johnson, who is also now a Cost Segregation Specialist. With two dedicated professionals specializing in this field, NNA is one of the few firms to offer such deep expertise, ensuring clients benefit from the most accurate, comprehensive tax planning strategies.

“We are proud to offer a level of specialization that is rare in the industry. Having two cost segregation specialists on our team allows us to provide even more personalized, thorough services for our clients,” said Brousseau. “This enhanced expertise means we can identify every potential tax-saving opportunity to ensure our clients get the maximum benefit.”

Cost Segregation and 100% Bonus Depreciation: A Winning Combination

Cost segregation studies allow property owners to break down the costs of their buildings into various components (e.g., HVAC systems, electrical, plumbing, flooring), which can then be depreciated over shorter periods than the building itself. The return on this strategy is immediate tax savings and improved cash flow, which is crucial for businesses and real estate investors looking to reinvest into future projects.

In addition to accelerating depreciation, the reinstatement of 100% bonus depreciation offers a game-changing advantage. Under current tax laws, real estate investors can immediately deduct a large portion of their property’s cost, substantially increasing the overall tax savings during the early years of ownership. This provides an even stronger incentive for real estate investors to consider cost segregation studies as part of their tax strategy.

“With the return of 100% bonus depreciation, this is a prime opportunity for investors to maximize their savings and reinvest in their businesses more efficiently,” said Johnson. “Our team is dedicated to ensuring that clients fully capitalize on these tax benefits and understand the long-term financial impact.”

A Holistic Approach to Financial Services

Beyond cost segregation, NNA continues to offer a wide range of services that include tax preparation, audit services, accounting, and fractional CFO support. The firm’s comprehensive approach helps clients address all aspects of their financial needs, ensuring that tax savings are aligned with their broader financial strategies.

NNA’s commitment to clear communication, transparency, and client education ensures that each client receives tailored advice that supports their financial success. “We aim to simplify complex tax strategies and make them actionable,” explained Brousseau. “Our goal is to help our clients build long-term wealth through effective tax planning.”

About Noren, Nordling, and Associates PLLC

Noren, Nordling, and Associates PLLC (NNA) is a premier provider of accounting, tax, audit, and CFO services. The firm specializes in helping businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals through tailored strategies that optimize cash flow, reduce taxes, and mitigate financial risks. With a deep understanding of tax law and a client-focused approach, NNA is committed to delivering innovative financial solutions that lead to lasting success.

For more information about NNA's services, visit www.nnacpa.com .

