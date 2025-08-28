Saint Diamonds Turns Ashes or Hair Into Memorial Diamonds, Helping Families Keep Loved Ones Close

Science-led process, gentle support, and worldwide service

Can you imagine carrying a piece of someone you love every day- not just in your heart, but as something you can see, touch, and hold? Saint Diamonds makes that possible. The memorial-diamond company transforms carbon from a loved one’s ashes or hair into a certified lab-grown diamond, giving families a lasting and deeply personal way to remember someone special.

“We believe love never ends,” says Bernard Orlo, founder and CEO of Saint Diamonds. “Our diamonds carry memories. They’re made with care, science, and heart.”

How it works

In the quiet moments after loss, people search for something real to hold onto. Saint Diamonds’ process blends scientific precision with artisanal finishing. After a family orders a Welcome Kit , they receive simple instructions, a secure container, and prepaid, insured shipping. Carbon is carefully isolated and grown into a diamond inside a high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) chamber, then cut, polished, and certified by gemology experts. Families receive regular updates throughout production.

Typical creation time is 4- 8 months, depending on the selected size and color. Customers can choose yellow, blue, pink, green, or classic colorless diamonds. Pieces may be set in a ring, pendant, earrings, or bracelet, or ordered loose for bespoke jewelry.

“It’s not just about making a diamond- it’s about caring for people,” says Bernard Orlo. “We take that responsibility seriously.”

A trusted choice, worldwide

Families across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia have chosen Saint Diamonds for its compassionate support and transparent, science-based methods. The company continues to roll out new jewelry settings, online tools, and flexible payment options- while keeping the human connection at the center of the experience.

Every Saint Diamonds piece holds a story. Like the woman who lost her husband and now wears a diamond made from his ashes close to her heart.

“When I got my diamond, I cried,” one customer shared. “It felt like my husband came home.”

If you’ve ever wanted a meaningful way to keep someone close, a Saint Diamonds memorial diamond may be the answer. You don’t have to decide today- just take the first step. Memorialization has no deadline; whether it’s been days or years, your journey can begin when you’re ready.