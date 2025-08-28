Restore Your Core: Empowering 10,000+ Women to Overcome Pelvic Floor Symptoms with Lauren Ohayon’s Proven Method

Introduction to the Restore Your Core Movement

Lauren Ohayon, the visionary behind Restore Your Core (RYC), has developed a holistic pelvic floor and core rehab program that empowers women to strengthen their bodies, improve pelvic floor function, and achieve functional movement. Since its inception in December 2015, the RYC Method has impacted women globally, helping them address core and pelvic health challenges in a nurturing and supportive environment.

The RYC program emphasizes a safe, alignment-based approach to fitness, addressing issues such as urinary leakage, pelvic organ prolapse, diastasis recti, and chronic back pain. Focused on sustainable healing, RYC offers an alternative to the traditional “burn and shred” mentality of many fitness regimens, which often overlook the unique needs of women dealing with these challenges.

Global Expansion of RYC and Its Impact on Women’s Health

What began as a small initiative with limited clientele has now grown into a worldwide movement. RYC has trained a network of professionals who have helped women across North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond. Now in over 80 countries, the RYC Method has reached diverse communities, providing women with the tools and support they need to heal and strengthen their bodies. Today, Restore Your Core is recognized globally as one of the most trusted and effective programs for core and pelvic floor healing, delivering meaningful results for women of all ages and life stages.

Lauren Ohayon’s extensive background in yoga, Pilates and somatics as well as 30 years’ experience helping women move beyond pelvic floor and core symptoms has played a vital role in spreading the method. She has led training, workshops and retreats globally and worked with tens of thousands of women struggling with symptoms that have impacted their quality of life. Through these experiences, Ohayon has empowered women to regain confidence in their bodies and address common issues surrounding pelvic health.

Core and Pelvic Floor Health at the Forefront

The focus of Restore Your Core is to tackle common yet often overlooked pelvic and core health issues that many women experience, especially during and after childbirth and menopause. The program offers accessible and effective solutions for conditions such as:

Urine Leakage : Often caused by activities such as running, lifting, coughing, or laughing, this condition affects many women. Through the RYC Method, women learn exercises to regain control over their pelvic floor muscles, alleviating or eliminating urine leakage during everyday activities.

: Often caused by activities such as running, lifting, coughing, or laughing, this condition affects many women. Through the RYC Method, women learn exercises to regain control over their pelvic floor muscles, alleviating or eliminating urine leakage during everyday activities. Pelvic Organ Prolapse : The descent of pelvic organs, such as the bladder, uterus, or rectum, is a painful condition experienced by many women and also athletes with ineffective core bracing strategies. RYC builds responsive pelvic floor muscles, helping reduce or alleviate the symptoms of prolapse.

: The descent of pelvic organs, such as the bladder, uterus, or rectum, is a painful condition experienced by many women and also athletes with ineffective core bracing strategies. RYC builds responsive pelvic floor muscles, helping reduce or alleviate the symptoms of prolapse. Diastasis Recti : Sometimes known as “mummy tummy,” diastasis recti refers to the separation of abdominal muscles, which affects many women postpartum, but also many who have never had children, and some athletes who lift weights. RYC helps address this separation and promotes healing, restoring the function and appearance of the abdominal muscles.

: Sometimes known as “mummy tummy,” diastasis recti refers to the separation of abdominal muscles, which affects many women postpartum, but also many who have never had children, and some athletes who lift weights. RYC helps address this separation and promotes healing, restoring the function and appearance of the abdominal muscles. Back Pain: Chronic back pain is a common concern for women, particularly following pregnancy or during menopause. The program’s holistic approach includes exercises to improve core function and responsiveness, offering long-term relief.

A Philosophy Built on Healing, Not Perfection

The philosophy of Restore Your Core emphasizes the body’s natural ability to heal. The mantra “bodies bend, not break” embodies this approach. Lauren and her team stress that healing is a journey, and it’s normal to experience both good and bad days. RYC encourages consistent practice, with no pressure to achieve immediate or perfect results. Small, steady steps lead to long-term healing and functional improvement.

Commitment to Inclusivity and Accessibility

The RYC community fosters an inclusive and accessible environment, welcoming women of all backgrounds and abilities. Rather than focusing on aesthetics, the program emphasizes functional strength, encouraging women to embrace their bodies and focus on health rather than appearance. This approach challenges societal beauty standards and normalizes injury and recovery, fostering empowerment and self-compassion.

About Restore Your Core

Founded by pelvic floor movement specialist Lauren Ohayon, Restore Your Core (RYC) is a comprehensive pelvic floor and core rehab program designed to help women improve core strength, pelvic floor health, and overall functional movement. The program uses the RYC Method, a safe, alignment-based approach to movement that blends breathwork, movement, and education in a way that’s both structured and adaptable. It doesn’t isolate the pelvic floor or focus on symptoms in a vacuum.

Instead, it looks at how systems interact – how breath, posture, tension, and trauma all inform the body’s patterns and impact pelvic health issues such as urinary leakage, pelvic organ prolapse, diastasis recti, and chronic back pain.

With over 10,000 success stories from women in 80+ countries, the RYC 12-Week Program is highly recommended by Medical Doctors, OBGyns, Pelvic Floor Physical Therapists, and other Health and Wellness Professionals.

For more information, visit https://restoreyourcore.com/restore-your-core/ .

Media Contact

Lauren Ohayon

Founder, Restore Your Core

Email: info@restoreyourcore.com

Website: UTM

Instagram

Facebook