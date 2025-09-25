YouTube Creators Contributed £2.2bn to UK Economy in 2024

According to a new impact report from Oxford Economics, YouTube content creators contributed £2.2 billion to the UK economy in 2024 and supported 45,000 jobs. The findings of this report have led to the launch of a new all-party parliamentary group (APPG) to officially represent UK creators and influencers. Feryal Clark, a Labour MP and co-chair of the new group, described creators as “trailblazers of a new creative revolution” who have been “undervalued in Westminster for too long.”

British content creator Lilly Sabri welcomed the research and the creation of the parliamentary group. Sabri, who started on YouTube eight years ago and has since launched two businesses, said that while her physiotherapy degree is an integral part of what she does, she would not have achieved her success or employed as many people without YouTube.

New Parliamentary Group for Creators

Although APPGs are informal and have no official power, their purpose is to provide industry insights directly to policy-makers. The creation of this new group is seen by many creators as a long-overdue sign of recognition for their work. They say the challenges they face include gaining access to training and funding, finding suitable studio spaces, and acquiring filming permits. Clark stated that the new forum will “tear down the barriers that stifle talent” and “make sure Britain leads the world as the ultimate home of creativity, innovation and ambition.”

Some of the world’s biggest YouTubers are British, including DanTDM and the Sidemen, who boast millions of subscribers. Joseph Garrett, better known as Stampy, noted that content creators have historically been dependent on traditional revenue streams like advertisers and sponsors, which has created a “significant disparity” between views and revenue compared to traditional media like television. However, he noted that this has started to shift in recent years. Brandon B, a creator with 16 million subscribers, said the industry needs government support to “break through to the next level,” and that having a voice in Parliament would help with things as simple as navigating rules for filming permits and securing loans from banks.

What The Author Thinks The formation of this parliamentary group and the economic report signify that the creator economy has officially entered the political mainstream. This is a long-overdue recognition of the cultural and financial power of a new class of digital entrepreneurs. While this brings new opportunities for creators to influence policy and secure resources, it also brings the risk of greater government oversight and regulation. The transition from an informal, grassroots movement to a formally recognized industry will have a profound impact on its future. This is a crucial moment that could legitimize content creation as a viable career path, but it will require careful navigation to ensure the creative freedom of the creators is not stifled by new governmental pressures.

Featured image credit: Focused Group

