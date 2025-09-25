FlowStocks Announces Upcoming Launch, Bringing 24/7 Liquidity and Blockchain Transparency to the Stock Market

Stablecoins have brought the U.S. dollar the attributes of instant settlement, 24/7 availability, and transparent on-chain verification. FlowStocks applies the same logic to equities, bringing U.S. and international stocks and ETFs onto the blockchain, endowing them with cross-border liquidity, composability, and native integration with decentralized finance.

Today, we are pleased to announce that FlowStocks will soon be launched. As a compliance-driven infrastructure provider for tokenized securities, FlowStocks offers global investors round-the-clock, transparent, and verifiable access to tokenized equity trading and management. By collaborating with multi-layer custodians, licensed brokers, and regulated settlement networks, FlowStocks combines the flexibility of blockchain with the robustness of traditional finance to build the next generation of global capital markets infrastructure.

Platform Advantages

Broad Asset Coverage

The first batch will include hundreds of U.S. listed stocks and ETFs, with expansion to Hong Kong and other international markets over the next year, ultimately supporting hundreds of tokenized equities.

Transparent Asset Backing & Daily Verification

Each tokenized equity is fully backed 1:1 by physical shares purchased through licensed brokers and held by regulated custodians. FlowStocks provides on-chain Proof-of-Reserve, independently verified on a daily basis, ensuring strict alignment between tokens and underlying assets.

24/7 Liquidity & Seamless Trading

Investors can freely transfer and trade FlowStocks tokenized equities worldwide, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Minting and redemption align with traditional market hours to ensure token prices remain tightly pegged to their underlying securities, avoiding slippage or premium distortions.

DeFi Integration & Composability

FlowStocks equities can be used as collateral for lending, staking, and structured strategies, and seamlessly connect with DeFi infrastructure such as AMMs and order books — enabling the creation of true financial Money Legos.

Institutional-Grade Compliance & Risk Isolation

The platform adopts a multi-layer custody structure, independent security agents, and bankruptcy-remote mechanisms, ensuring that underlying assets remain protected from the operational risks of the platform itself. Investors enjoy institutional-level safeguards in all market environments.

Strategic Vision

FlowStocks’ mission is to become the gateway to global tokenized securities.

Just as stablecoins solved the problem of cash liquidity on-chain, FlowStocks will solve the problem of stock liquidity on-chain.

We believe tokenized securities are not a disruption to traditional finance, but rather an upgrade of financial market infrastructure:

Lower trading and settlement costs

Greater transparency and verifiability

Broader cross-border accessibility

Native interoperability with on-chain ecosystems

FlowStocks is committed to serving as the core bridge between TradFi and DeFi, enabling equities — the most iconic financial asset — to become truly composable, liquid, and scalable on-chain.

Risk Disclosure

The information provided herein is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or financial product. While FlowStocks tokenized equities are backed by underlying assets, they remain subject to market volatility, liquidity risk, technological risks, and changes in regulatory frameworks. Investors should carefully evaluate these risks and ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction before making investment decisions. FlowStocks and its partners are committed to providing a compliant and transparent market environment, but make no guarantees regarding investment performance or value stability.