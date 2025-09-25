Avra Banerjee Announces Submissions for 2025 GRAMMY Awards Consideration

Avra Banerjee Submits Works for 2025 GRAMMY Awards Consideration

Avra Banerjee, a composer, sarod player, and producer specializing in Indian classical and cross-cultural fusion, has submitted two recent recordings for consideration in the 2025 GRAMMY Awards. Based in Perth, Banerjee works with traditional Indian musical techniques alongside contemporary and global styles.

The recordings under consideration are:

Echoes Across Continents – submitted in Best Contemporary Instrumental Album , featuring Indian classical motifs alongside jazz, flamenco, Middle Eastern, blues, and rock influences.

, featuring Indian classical motifs alongside jazz, flamenco, Middle Eastern, blues, and rock influences. Blues Odyssey – submitted in Best Instrumental Composition, incorporating blues, jazz, rock, and Indian classical frameworks on the sarod.

Listening link- www.avrabanerjee.com/fyc

Musical Approach and Influences

Avra Banerjee’s compositions are rooted in Indian classical traditions, with a particular focus on the sarod. His work draws on influences from artists including Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Zakir Hussain, L. Shankar, A.R. Rahman, U. Srinivas, and Ricky Kej. He incorporates Indian ragas with elements of jazz, jazz-rock, blues, cinematic arrangements, and new-age textures.

In his recent projects, Banerjee has explored how the sarod can engage with varied instrumental settings, from small acoustic ensembles to multi-layered studio productions. This approach has allowed him to create works that present the sarod in both traditional and contemporary contexts.

Collaborations Across Borders

Banerjee has collaborated with musicians from India, Australia, Europe, and North America, producing recordings that integrate regional styles and performance practices. These projects have included partnerships with jazz and flamenco guitarists, percussionists from Indian and Latin traditions, and artists working in electronic and cinematic music.

Each collaboration has been designed to explore how Indian classical structures can interact with other genres, while giving space for the contributing musicians to bring their own traditions into the process. This exchange has resulted in recordings that reflect a range of cultural influences while remaining grounded in the sarod’s role as a central voice.

Recognition and Recent Achievements

In 2025, Banerjee received three InterContinental Music Awards in categories recognizing his work in fusion and world music. In the same year, he was recognized in three categories at India’s Clef Music Awards. These acknowledgments follow a consistent output of recordings that span Indian classical, fusion, and instrumental music.

About Avra Banerjee

Avra Banerjee is a sarod player, composer, and producer based in Perth, Australia. He has released more than 60 singles and leads the band SwaraSynthesis. His music explores unconventional rhythmic structures and innovative blends of Indian classical traditions with contemporary forms. He has performed in major music festivals and important venues in Australia.

Outside of music, Banerjee holds a senior leadership role in IT. He lives in Perth with his wife, Nabanita, a primary school teacher, and their son, who is a high school student and studies piano across jazz, Indian classical, and contemporary music.

