DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Sarah Robbins Releases The Multiply Method: A Proven Blueprint to Build the Direct Sales Team of Your Dreams

ByEthan Lin

Sep 25, 2025

Internationally renowned entrepreneur, speaker, and bestselling author Sarah Robbins announced the release of her highly anticipated new book, The Multiply Method.

Upon its release it became the #1 USA Today Best-Seller, the number one book in the nation.

Known as the “billion-dollar builder,” Robbins stands out as one of the top network marketers globally, having created and led a sales organization that generated over a billion dollars in annual revenue. With The Multiply Method, she distills two decades of industry experience into a practical, step-by-step blueprint for entrepreneurs who want to create sustainable success with scalable systems.

“At its heart, this book is about freedom,” said Robbins. “The freedom that comes when you stop chasing the next big thing and instead focus on proven systems that can be duplicated by anyone on your team. What we simplify, we multiply.”

The Multiply Method offers readers:

  • A simple, duplicatable sales system that eliminates guesswork.
  • Practical scripts, tools, and strategies to recruit, onboard, and lead with confidence.
  • Mindset and leadership insights from one of the most respected voices in the profession.
  • Real-world case studies of entrepreneurs who have used Robbins’ system to build six, seven, and even eight-figure businesses.

Robbins, already the bestselling author of Rock Your Network Marketing Business, brings a fresh, updated perspective that speaks to the modern social media era of social retail. Her latest book is designed not only for aspiring network marketers but also for seasoned leaders who want to scale faster while keeping their businesses simple and sustainable.

The Multiply Method is now available wherever books are sold, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent retailers nationwide.

Learn more: SarahRobbins.com

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

TikTok Child Data Protection Inadequate, Canadian Privacy Officials Say
Sep 25, 2025 Hilary Ong
YouTube Creators Contributed £2.2bn to UK Economy in 2024
Sep 25, 2025 Dayne Lee
FlowStocks Announces Upcoming Launch, Bringing 24/7 Liquidity and Blockchain Transparency to the Stock Market
Sep 25, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801