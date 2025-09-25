Sarah Robbins Releases The Multiply Method: A Proven Blueprint to Build the Direct Sales Team of Your Dreams

Internationally renowned entrepreneur, speaker, and bestselling author Sarah Robbins announced the release of her highly anticipated new book, The Multiply Method.

Upon its release it became the #1 USA Today Best-Seller, the number one book in the nation.

Known as the “billion-dollar builder,” Robbins stands out as one of the top network marketers globally, having created and led a sales organization that generated over a billion dollars in annual revenue. With The Multiply Method, she distills two decades of industry experience into a practical, step-by-step blueprint for entrepreneurs who want to create sustainable success with scalable systems.

“At its heart, this book is about freedom,” said Robbins. “The freedom that comes when you stop chasing the next big thing and instead focus on proven systems that can be duplicated by anyone on your team. What we simplify, we multiply.”

The Multiply Method offers readers:

A simple, duplicatable sales system that eliminates guesswork.

Practical scripts, tools, and strategies to recruit, onboard, and lead with confidence.

Mindset and leadership insights from one of the most respected voices in the profession.

Real-world case studies of entrepreneurs who have used Robbins’ system to build six, seven, and even eight-figure businesses.

Robbins, already the bestselling author of Rock Your Network Marketing Business, brings a fresh, updated perspective that speaks to the modern social media era of social retail. Her latest book is designed not only for aspiring network marketers but also for seasoned leaders who want to scale faster while keeping their businesses simple and sustainable.

The Multiply Method is now available wherever books are sold, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent retailers nationwide.

Learn more: SarahRobbins.com