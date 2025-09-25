New Book Tackles the AI Literacy Gap as Workforce Roles Transform

The Savvy Guide for Generative AI Beginners, a new book by Jamie DeAngelis, Ph.D., an educator and strategist who leads a Generative AI Center of Excellence, aims to close that gap. Rather than offering “prompt swipe files” or quick hacks, the book equips professionals with durable AI skills that help them innovate responsibly, safeguard their careers, and upskill their teams.

“Some jobs will disappear, and many more will transform so completely that they won’t look like the jobs we know today,” DeAngelis explains. “That’s why true AI literacy, not just tool adoption, is now a survival skill, and why professionals must move beyond surface-level use to deep fluency.” The book is a guide to thriving through this transformation.

Why AI Literacy Matters Now

Analysts predict that within just a few years, AI fluency will be as critical to professional success as digital literacy once was, and even a board-level priority for organizations. As companies accelerate adoption, professionals who can bridge the gap between technical tools and business strategy will lead the way.

DeAngelis combines academic rigor with real-world strategy. A Ph.D. researcher who spent a decade teaching at UC Berkeley, earning recognition for teaching excellence, she now leads a Generative AI Center of Excellence at a global boutique digital agency. With deep expertise in brand strategy, content, and customer experience strategy, she brings a human-centered lens to AI adoption, making her guidance especially relevant for leaders, entrepreneurs, and creative professionals.

About The Savvy Guide for Generative AI Beginners

The book offers a practical, no-nonsense roadmap for building real AI fluency. Readers will learn:

How generative AI works beneath the surface, and why that matters.

How to craft prompts that get results without losing their voice or strategy.

How to collaborate with AI as a thought partner and idea engine.

How to navigate risks and use AI responsibly.

Endorsements from industry leaders underscore its clarity and practicality:

“It’s the roadmap every business leader needs when implementing AI across their teams.” , Lindsay Boyajian Hagan, Vice President of Marketing

“This book goes beyond tips and tricks, it’s a blueprint for marketers, strategists, and leaders.” , Harini Sridharan, AI Product Marketing Leader

Where to Find The Savvy Guide for Generative AI Beginners

Jamie DeAngelis’s The Savvy Guide for Generative AI Beginners is now available on various platforms, including Amazon, where it is receiving strong reviews from readers. For more information on the book, visit the book’s landing page or check out the Amazon listing here .



About Jamie DeAngelis, Ph.D.

Jamie DeAngelis, Ph.D., is a brand and content strategist, educator, and author with nearly two decades of experience helping organizations grow through human-centered strategies. A former UC Berkeley instructor recognized for teaching excellence, she now leads a Generative AI Center of Excellence at a global boutique digital agency. Her work focuses on making complex technologies accessible, actionable, and aligned with real business and human needs.

Her book, The Savvy Guide for Generative AI Beginners, equips professionals to use AI with clarity, creativity, and confidence. DeAngelis writes and speaks on AI literacy, brand strategy, and content strategy, helping audiences cut through hype to build durable skills for the future of work.

