News Americas Latest Newsbreak Politics

Trump White House Hangs Image of Biden Autopen Signature in New ‘Presidential Walk of Fame’

ByDayne Lee

Sep 26, 2025

President Donald Trump has introduced a “Presidential Walk of Fame” along a colonnade outside the West Wing of the White House. The new display, which was announced on Wednesday by special assistant to the president Margo Martin, features black-and-white portraits of presidents in gold frames. The image selected for one former president, however, stands out from the rest: President Joe Biden is represented not by a portrait, but by a photo of an autopen.

This choice is a direct extension of Trump’s personal fixation on Biden’s use of an autopen. In June, the President ordered an investigation into Biden’s actions and autopen use in a memo that cited Biden’s “cognitive decline” and alleged that his aides had conspired to deceive the public. At the time, Biden had dismissed the suggestions as “ridiculous and false.” A spokesperson for Biden declined to comment on the new display.

Biden’s Image and the Autopen Controversy

Trump had previously hinted at his plans for the portraits in an interview, claiming that not all presidents would be treated equally. When asked if there would be a portrait of Biden, Trump said, “We’ll put up a picture of the autopen.” This week, White House press noticed a gold banner with the words “Presidential Walk of Fame” hanging above brown paper squares placed on the wall. Chris Meagher, a former deputy press secretary for Biden, commented on social media in response to the redecoration, saying he was continually impressed at how “laser-focused” the White House remains on Trump’s promises to lower prices.

Trump’s June memo called for the counsel to the president, in consultation with Attorney General Pam Bondi and other agency heads, to investigate whether “certain individuals conspired to deceive the public about Biden’s mental state” and “unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President.” Trump has also called for a review of the “policy documents for which the autopen was used.”

Wider Context of White House Changes

This is not the first time Trump has made highly personal changes to the White House. He has previously relocated portraits of other presidents, including Barack Obama and George W. Bush, and replaced a portrait of former first lady Hillary Clinton with one of himself. This summer, he began revamping the White House Rose Garden, paving the grass with marble and stone tiles and adding new lighting and speakers to create a new patio-style setup that has been dubbed the “Rose Garden Club.”

Trump was scheduled to host a Rose Garden Club dinner on Wednesday evening for Cabinet officials and senior White House staff, which would mark the first opportunity for guests to view the newly unveiled addition to the West Wing colonnade.

What The Author Thinks

This “Presidential Walk of Fame” and the image chosen for President Biden are not just a redecoration but a new and unprecedented form of political warfare. By using a permanent display within the White House to mock a political opponent, Trump is blurring the line between a partisan campaign and the solemnity of the presidential office. This action is designed to cement a political narrative for the historical record and to serve as a constant reminder of his political grievances. It is a highly unconventional use of a public space within the seat of government, and it demonstrates a willingness to prioritize personal feuds over the decorum and traditions of the presidency.

Featured image credit: Heute

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

