From the Metaverse to Your Wi-Fi: X:TheLabel Introduces XQuad & X7

A New Era of Performance in the Metaverse

The entertainment industry has entered a transformative era with the official launch of XQuad and X7, two fully digital K-pop idol groups created by X:TheLabel. Their debut did not take place in a traditional arena but in a boundless digital world, where audiences from Seoul to Los Angeles gathered virtually to witness a new kind of performance.

The event marked a turning point for live entertainment, merging cutting-edge technology with the cultural energy of K-pop. What set the debut apart was not only the music but the immersive digital environment where fans interacted directly with the idols through avatars, reactions, and shared virtual spaces.

X:TheLabel has positioned this milestone as the beginning of a cultural shift, where artists are no longer bound by physical limitations but thrive in fully realized metaverse landscapes.

Redefining Idols Beyond Physical Boundaries

X:TheLabel was founded with the vision of expanding the definition of artistry. Instead of developing traditional talent, the company embraced digital-first platforms to create performers capable of living within and shaping the metaverse.

The mission has always been about reimagining how idols connect with fans. According to X:TheLabel’s creative team, “We wanted to give people an experience that feels limitless—where performance, technology, and fan imagination collide.”

This philosophy became the framework for developing XQuad and X7. Both groups were designed to embody the energy of K-pop while offering experiences that could not exist in physical venues.

Engineering Stars for Digital Worlds

Creating digital idols required a multidisciplinary approach that merged artistry with technology. Motion capture technology was employed to deliver fluid choreography suited for 360-degree stages. Developers integrated these movements into platforms such as Second Life, where fans could experience performances from multiple angles.

Music production was also adapted for immersive digital settings, ensuring that soundscapes aligned with the shifting environments of virtual concerts. These adjustments allowed each song to feel native to the metaverse rather than adapted from traditional performance formats.

Authenticity was addressed not by replicating human idols but by creating new modes of connection. Fans could meet, interact, and even co-create with their favorite digital performers. This participatory element gave audiences a sense of belonging and ownership within the evolving universe of XQuad and X7.

From Experimental Showcases to Global Tours

The early stages of X:TheLabel’s venture were tested through experimental showcases like Smokefest II and Smokefest III. These events introduced audiences to the energy of digital idols and proved their ability to sustain stage presence on a global scale.

The concept gained momentum with the Metaverse Unlocked World Tour, which streamed across the UK, France, and Japan. These concerts transformed digital cityscapes into dynamic stages where neon skylines shifted with each beat.

Fans described the experience as immersive and participatory. One UK attendee remarked, “I wasn’t just a spectator. I felt like I was part of the performance.”

Distinctive Features That Set XQuad and X7 Apart

In an increasingly saturated entertainment market, X:TheLabel distinguishes its acts through three defining elements:

Immersive Environments: Each performance unfolds as an evolving story where landscapes and visuals shift in real time. Global Accessibility: With no physical barriers, concerts are available to anyone with an internet connection, offering borderless entertainment. Collaborative Creativity: Fans actively shape the creative direction by contributing designs, participating in storytelling, and engaging directly with the idols.

These pillars ensure that the groups remain not only performers but cultural icons co-created with their communities.

The Human Craft Behind Digital Icons

Though XQuad and X7 exist digitally, the artistry supporting them is deeply human. Writers, producers, animators, and choreographers collaborate to bring authenticity to each performance. The seamless digital execution is the result of extensive testing and creative innovation.

Fans frequently highlight the emotional connections formed with the groups. For many, the idols provide comfort, inspiration, and a sense of belonging. As one X:TheLabel creator observed, “Our idols don’t just perform in the metaverse—they live there. And because of that, they can be there for fans in ways traditional artists can’t.”

Expanding the Vision for the Future

X:TheLabel has outlined plans for new projects that further expand the possibilities of digital entertainment. Upcoming developments include narrative-driven experiences, interactive fan arcs, and collaborations that merge live performers with digital idols.

Virtual reality music videos, hybrid concerts, and extended storylines are also in development, ensuring that XQuad and X7 evolve alongside the platforms where they perform.

This strategy reflects X:TheLabel’s commitment to building cultural icons that adapt to changing technologies while deepening connections with global audiences.

Experience XQuad and X7

The emergence of digital idols demonstrates how entertainment can extend beyond physical limitations. XQuad and X7 represent the next stage of K-pop, combining music, technology, and fan participation into a unified cultural movement.

Audiences are invited to explore the evolving worlds of these digital performers and experience how artistry can thrive when the stage is without boundaries.

For performances, updates, and interactive events, fans can connect with X:TheLabel through its official platforms.

About X:TheLabel

X:TheLabel is a South Korea-based entertainment company specializing in the creation and development of digital idols. Founded with the mission to explore the future of performance in the metaverse, the company integrates music, technology, and fan participation to create immersive cultural icons. Its acts, including XQuad and X7, are designed to engage audiences worldwide through accessible, collaborative, and boundary-free entertainment.

Media Contact

Ryan Kruz

X:TheLabel

Email: xthelabelmetaverse@gmail.com

TikTok

YouTube

X