Cohere Hits $7B Valuation a Month After Its Last Raise, Partners with AMD

Enterprise AI model maker Cohere announced on Wednesday that it has raised an additional $100 million in funding, bringing its valuation to $7 billion. This new capital is an extension of a successful $500 million round announced in August, which had valued the company at $6.8 billion. The financing was supported by new investors, including the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Nexxus Capital Management, which is known for its Singapore network. This influx of capital and investor support highlights the company’s significant growth in the enterprise AI market.

A Strategic Partnership with AMD

The funding news was accompanied by an interesting partnership with AMD, one of Cohere’s investors. Unlike rival OpenAI, which recently secured a massive investment from Nvidia, Cohere has deepened its collaboration with AMD. The partnership means that Cohere’s full suite of Command-family AI models, which includes vision, translate, and reasoning models, can now run on AMD’s Instinct GPUs. Furthermore, AMD itself will be using Cohere’s models internally as a customer. Cohere has clarified that it is not abandoning support for Nvidia GPUs and will continue to support both platforms.

Competing in a Crowded AI Market

Founded in 2019 by Aidan Gomez, one of the authors of the “transformer” paper that gave rise to the modern generative AI boom, Cohere has been a key player in the AI model race. While a $7 billion valuation in six years would have been awe-inspiring a decade ago, Cohere has been overshadowed by the blindingly fast rise of OpenAI and Anthropic, whose recent valuations have reportedly reached $500 billion and $183 billion, respectively.

Cohere has always focused on the enterprise market and is now marketing itself to companies and governments where “AI sovereignty” is a top concern. This strategy emphasizes keeping local control of data and models, rather than placing them in the hands of a foreign entity. The addition of investors like the BDC and Nexxus Capital Management further supports this focus on global enterprise customers who prioritize data security and local control.

Author’s Opinion Cohere’s focus on “AI sovereignty” and its strategic partnership with AMD shows a clever niche strategy in an AI market dominated by a few giants. By positioning itself as a trusted, non-OpenAI alternative and by partnering with a key rival in the hardware space, Cohere is appealing to a specific segment of the market that is wary of a single company’s control. This approach, while not generating the headlines of a massive investment, could build a more stable and defensible business in the long run. By giving enterprises a secure, customizable, and cloud-agnostic solution, Cohere is making a strong case that the future of AI isn’t just about a single, massive model, but about flexibility and trust.

