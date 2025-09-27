Google’s Cheaper AI Plus Plan is Now Available in Over 40 Countries

Google’s new, cheaper AI Plus plan is now available in more than 40 countries, including Angola, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, the Philippines, Senegal, Uganda, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe. The company first launched its AI Plus plan in Indonesia earlier this month at Rp75,000 ($4.50) per month. The plan costs around $5 in most countries, and Google says it will offer a 50% discount for the first six months in a few locations like Nepal and Mexico to attract new users.

The AI Plus tier unlocks access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, as well as creative tools for image and video creation like Flow, Whisk, and Veo 3 Fast. Users also get access to more features on the company’s AI research assistant, NotebookLM, can use AI in Gmail, Docs, and Sheets, and get 200GB of cloud storage.

A New Phase in the AI Subscription Race

The news of Google’s expansion comes just a day after OpenAI expanded its sub-$5 ChatGPT Go plan to Indonesia. Notably, India, where OpenAI debuted ChatGPT Go, is missing from Google’s list of newly supported countries. Both companies offer a standard $20 per month base plan, but with these new, cheaper subscription tiers, they are trying to reach more paying users in parts of the world where a $20 subscription can be too costly.

This move marks a significant shift in the competitive landscape of AI. The focus is no longer just on the most advanced models and features for premium users in developed countries. Instead, both Google and OpenAI are now actively competing for market share and user loyalty in the world’s fastest-growing digital economies.

Author’s Opinion The expansion of these budget-friendly AI plans signals a new, crucial phase in the AI race. By targeting emerging economies with affordable pricing, Google and OpenAI are in a battle to become the default AI tool for the next billion users. This move is not just about revenue but about establishing market dominance and user loyalty in regions that will be key to the future of the digital economy. The absence of India from Google’s list, in particular, suggests that the competition there is already fierce, and both companies are carefully choosing their battles to secure their position in a global market that is just beginning to explore the full potential of AI.

Featured image credit: Netscribes

