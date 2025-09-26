DMR News

Sentry Private Investigators Reveals How Their Covert Watchdogs Protect the Corporate World

Sentry Private Investigators support businesses with a range of services targeted at the corporate environment, designed to make operations safer and reduce the ability of malicious actors to cause harm. While many companies struggle with insider threats, the outfit explains, comprehensive protection is available.

“We specialise in covert surveillance, which can include unexplained employee absence cases, workplace fraud, moonlighting, fraudulent workplace injury claims and other illicit activities,” says Ben Jones, managing director at the firm. “We track employees who our clients believe are engaged in suspicious or nefarious activities, building evidence against them, and helping to bring a strong case, either at tribunal, disciplinaries, or other formal settings.”

In addition, Sentry Private Investigators provides technical surveillance counter measure (TSCM) bug sweeping services to clear office and work environments of any hidden electronic surveillance devices. These services are useful for firms at high risk of corporate espionage, preventing competitors from stealing trade secrets.

Sentry Private Investigators also provides tracing agent services suited to many situations, including debt recovery, process serving and even precursors to surveillance operations. Here, investigators conduct various public records and database searches along with fieldwork to obtain more information, locate debtors, and discover missing individuals.

The company’s online private investigators engage in open source background checks, which can be used for pre employment screening, business mergers or investment purposes. These are particularly helpful for businesses engaged in due diligence, compliance, and shareholder management, the firm explains.

For more information about Sentry Private Investigators, use the contact details below:

