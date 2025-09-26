Blue Fin Vision Expands Access to Specialist Ophthalmology with New Service at One Hatfield Hospital

Blue Fin Vision, one of the UK’s leading private eye care clinics, has launched a new specialist ophthalmology service at One Hatfield Hospital, giving patients across Hertfordshire faster access to world-class eye care.

The new service is led by Consultant Ophthalmologist Mr Mfazo Hove (FRCOphth, MD, CertLRS), recognised as one of the UK’s highest-volume cataract and lens surgeons with over 520 five-star Doctify reviews and inclusion in the Spear’s 500 Health & Wellness Index.

“Launching at One Hatfield Hospital means we can provide local patients with quicker access to advanced diagnostics, innovative surgical options, and the same surgeon-led care we deliver at Harley Street,” said Mr Hove. “It’s about combining convenience with uncompromising clinical standards.”

Milestone Surgery in Hertfordshire

The service has already completed its first cataract surgery in Hertfordshire — a milestone moment for both the hospital and the local community. Patients will benefit from the same advanced technology available at Blue Fin Vision’s flagship London sites, including Zeiss IOLMaster 700 biometry and Pentacam AXL for ultra-precise surgical planning, Revo FC OCT for high-resolution imaging m and a wide choice of premium intraocular lenses (IOLs), including multifocal, trifocal, and toric implants.

Broadening Patient Choice

In addition to cataract treatment, the new service offers lens replacement surgery (for patients seeking long-term freedom from glasses), advanced eye care for conditions such as glaucoma, dry eye, and corneal disease and specialist laser procedures including YAG capsulotomy and argon laser treatment.

About Blue Fin Vision

Blue Fin Vision is a leading private ophthalmology clinic with sites in Harley Street, Weymouth Street Hospital, Chelmsford, and Hatfield. Founded by Mr Mfazo Hove, Blue Fin Vision is known for conducting over 50,000 eye procedures performed, with industry-leading safety outcomes (NOD data) and offering a surgeon-led ethos of “Clarity, Consistency, and Care.” It also has partnerships with global innovators such as Zeiss and zero negative verified patient reviews across Doctify, Google, and TopDoctors.

