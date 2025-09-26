DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Hivve.io Launches Marketplace to Connect Businesses With Verified AI Experts

ByEthan Lin

Sep 26, 2025

Hivve.io today announced the launch of its AI services marketplace, created to help businesses quickly find and hire trusted AI experts. The platform gives companies a simple way to post projects, connect with specialists, and bring artificial intelligence into their operations.

Hivve.io focuses only on AI services, unlike general freelance sites. Businesses can post jobs, review proposals, and contact experts directly. Providers gain access to a growing network of companies seeking AI support for automation, data, and marketing projects.

Key Features of Hivve.io

Hivve.io introduces several features designed to improve the experience for both businesses and experts:

  • Fair Pricing – Experts keep all of their earnings, while businesses avoid hidden platform and commission fees.
  • Direct Contact – Companies can message experts freely, invite them to jobs, and manage agreements without intermediaries.
  • Verified Experts – The only platform with built-in trust indicators (that include a certification system) confirms qualifications, reducing spam and uncertainty.
  • AI-Powered Job Posts – A built-in assistant helps businesses outline project needs and automatically creates clear job listings.

Meeting the Demand for AI Talent

As industries move to adopt AI, many organizations struggle to identify qualified professionals. Hivve.io addresses this challenge by providing a marketplace dedicated to verified AI talent.

“Hivve.io was built to make AI expertise easier to access,” said Nolan Harper, Co-Founder of Hivve.io. “Our focus on verified experts and direct connections helps businesses start projects faster and with greater confidence.”

Beta Launch and Next Steps

Hivve.io is currently in beta, allowing businesses to post jobs at no cost during this phase. As more companies publish projects, more experts join, creating a cycle of growth for the community. Premium features, including paid listings and subscription packages, are scheduled for release as the platform expands.

For more details, visit https://hivve.io.

About Hivve.io

Hivve.io is an AI services marketplace that connects businesses with verified AI professionals worldwide. The platform helps companies launch AI projects with confidence while giving experts direct access to clients.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Sentry Private Investigators Reveals How Their Covert Watchdogs Protect the Corporate World
Sep 26, 2025 Ethan Lin
Blue Fin Vision Expands Access to Specialist Ophthalmology with New Service at One Hatfield Hospital
Sep 26, 2025 Ethan Lin
YouTube Now Lets You Hide Recommendation Pop-ups at the End of Videos
Sep 26, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801