PR.plus Expands Distribution to Bloomberg, Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, Street Insider, Barchart, Digital Journal, Benzinga and 500+ Additional Outlets at the Same Cost

PR.plus today announced an expansion of its press release distribution network to include Yahoo Finance, Marketwatch, Business Insider, Bloomberg, Street Insider, Barchart, Digital Journal, Benzinga, Newsbreak, and more than 500 additional media destinations at no change in price .

The broadened reach builds on the company’s current network, which includes AP News and syndication to major television news affiliates such as ABC, NBC, FOX, and CBC, alongside hundreds of online publishers.

The update is designed to give startups, agencies, and growing brands broader, credible exposure while preserving a transparent, single-price model.

With the added endpoints, PR.plus increases the likelihood of meaningful editorial pickup, finance-focused visibility, and long-tail discovery across business and consumer audiences.

“Teams want predictable outcomes and predictable pricing,” said Atahan Kangal, strategic partner of PR.plus. “We expanded distribution so that a single, affordable submission can reach finance, mainstream, and digital-first audiences at once—without add-on fees or confusing tiers.”

In addition to distribution, PR.plus continues to provide professional press release writing and editing as part of its standard offer. The editorial service focuses on clarity, accuracy, and news value—ensuring releases meet newsroom expectations and avoid promotional hype flags. PR.plus also hosts live press release examples and recent placements on its website so prospective clients can review real outcomes before submitting.

Practical focus on discoverability and search

PR.plus pairs newsroom-friendly formatting with press release SEO practices to improve indexation and post-publication discovery.

This includes clear headlines, structured subheads, concise first paragraphs, and relevant anchor text—best practices often referenced in guides covering search engine optimization press releases, press release submission, and how to send a press release effectively.

The company’s editorial team also advises on how long a press release should be by topic and outlet, helping communicators balance depth with readability.

For brands asking how to distribute a press release beyond owned channels, the expanded network offers diversified exposure paths. Financial and business publishers improve the odds of being featured in roundups or a featured in article about market developments, while lifestyle and local outlets increase community reach.

Educational resources from PR.plus address common discovery questions such as how do you get featured in coverage or how to get featured in a magazine, with practical guidance that complements the distribution itself.

Transparent additions at the same cost

The distribution expansion is provided at the exact same price point as before. There are no upsells required to access the new publishers; instead, the destinations are included automatically when editorial and technical criteria are met. The goal is to remove paywall friction so that organizations can prioritize story quality and timing.

“Clear scope, single price, and measurable reach—those are the guardrails we keep hearing communicators ask for,” Kangal added. “This expansion answers that feedback while keeping submissions straightforward.”

What the expansion includes

Added destinations across business, finance, technology, and digital-first outlets, including Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance, Marketwatch, Business Insider, Street Insider, Barchart, Digital Journal, Benzinga, and Newsbreak.

Continued access to AP News and network-affiliate TV news sites (e.g., ABC, NBC, FOX, CBC) plus hundreds of online publishers.

Editorial review and writing support included, ensuring compliance with standard press release format, attribution, grammar, and an objective tone.

Practical SEO alignment for headlines, summaries, and anchor text to support search discovery post-publication.

Public press release examples and case snapshots available for review.

Editorial standards and attribution

All submissions are reviewed for news value, factual accuracy, and appropriate sourcing. PR.plus follows established newsroom norms: clearly attributed statements, identifiable sources, and an objective style. Opinions appear only within quotation marks and are attributed to a named spokesperson. Releases must avoid inflammatory language and adhere to widely accepted editorial guidelines.

Availability

The expanded distribution is available immediately. Existing customers will receive the expanded reach on new submissions automatically. New customers can submit a topic, organization details, target regions, and supporting materials; PR.plus will prepare the draft and handle press release submission to the full network once approved.

Examples and resources

Recent placements and sample formats are available on the PR.plus website, including topical structures for product launches, partnerships, milestones, case results, and market insights. These materials act as practical press release examples and reference points for teams planning their next announcement.

About PR.plus

PR.plus is a press release distribution service for freelancers, agencies, startups, and emerging brands.

The platform combines professional writing with broad distribution to mainstream media, finance publishers, and high-authority digital outlets—at a single, transparent price. PR.plus emphasizes newsroom-ready structure, objective tone, and practical press release SEO alignment to support discoverability after publication.

The company maintains public examples and editorial guidance that cover best practices such as how to send a press release, how long a press release should be, and how to distribute a press release effectively.