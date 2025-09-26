Mateo Pizza Brings Bold Turkish–Mediterranean Flavor to San Mateo with Its Signature “Ottoman Pizza”

Mateo Pizza, led by owner Ilyas Gursul, is raising the bar for pizza in San Mateo, California, with a fresh take that blends Turkish–Mediterranean tradition and California craft. With an average guest rating of 4.9 stars from 359 reviews—and perfect 5/5 scores for Food, Service, and Atmosphere—the neighborhood newcomer is already turning heads and taste buds in the Bay Area’s competitive dining scene.

“At Mateo Pizza, we wanted to create something truly memorable—pizza that’s familiar yet surprising, rooted in Turkish flavors and made for San Mateo,” said Ilyas Gursul, owner. “We hand-make our crusts daily, choose ingredients with intention, and design each pie to deliver a ‘wow’ from the first bite to the last.”

The Ottoman Pizza: A Signature Worth Talking About

The menu’s headline act is the Ottoman Pizza, a bold, aromatic pie layered with Turkish heritage and modern finesse. It starts with a handmade golden crust, lightly brushed with olive oil for a delicate crunch. Then come two beloved meats from Türkiye: Turkish pastrami (pastırma)—aged, deeply spiced, and smoky—and Turkish pepperoni (sucuk)—savory, fragrant, and full-bodied. Colorful bell peppers bring gentle sweetness, while a finishing toss of oregano and fresh arugula adds a peppery lift. The result is hearty yet fresh, rustic yet refined—a true taste of Ottoman inspiration reimagined at Mateo Pizza.

A Menu Built for Cravings (and Sharing)

Beyond the Ottoman Pizza, Mateo’s menu celebrates craveable variety and Mediterranean brightness, with halal-friendly options thoughtfully included. Fan favorites include:

Spicy Lahmacun (Popular) — ultra-thin, herb-bright, and zesty; a Turkish classic.

(Popular) — ultra-thin, herb-bright, and zesty; a Turkish classic. Mediterranean Pizza (Popular) — vibrant, garden-fresh flavors on a lovingly fermented crust.

(Popular) — vibrant, garden-fresh flavors on a lovingly fermented crust. Classic Pepperoni Pizza — a timeless crowd-pleaser, executed with Mateo’s signature balance.

— a timeless crowd-pleaser, executed with Mateo’s signature balance. Egg-Cellent Combo Pizza — brunch-energy meets dinner comfort.

— brunch-energy meets dinner comfort. Halal Beef Pepperoni & Pineapple — a sweet-savory duet with halal beef pepperoni.

— a sweet-savory duet with halal beef pepperoni. All Meat Pizza — hearty, layered, and unapologetically satisfying.

— hearty, layered, and unapologetically satisfying. Spinach Pita — flaky, warm, and perfect for dipping and sharing.

— flaky, warm, and perfect for dipping and sharing. Lahmacun Side — the ideal add-on for the table.

— the ideal add-on for the table. Buffalo Chicken Pizza — bold heat with a cool, creamy finish.

— bold heat with a cool, creamy finish. Veggie Supreme — loaded with produce for a lighter, flavor-packed bite.

Indoor dining is available in a welcoming, thoughtfully designed space that’s ideal for a relaxed lunch, dinner with friends, or a family pizza night. Whether guests are chasing the best San Mateo pizza, searching for authentic Turkish pizza or Mediterranean pizza in the Bay Area, or looking for halal pizza options, Mateo Pizza aims to be the new local favorite.

Rave Reviews and a Sweet Surprise

Guests are already spreading the word. As one of the local diners wrote after a recent visit: “Mateo Pizza Restaurant is an absolute gem! The pizza was perfectly cooked with fresh ingredients and incredible flavor… What truly stood out was the chilled baklava—rich, refreshing, and unforgettable.” With pastry craft to match the pies, Mateo’s dessert case is a don’t-miss, and the baklava offers a cool, layered counterpoint to the oven’s warmth.

Tradition Meets Innovation—The Mateo Way

For Gursul and his team, Mateo Pizza is more than a restaurant; it’s a bridge between cultures and a love letter to craft. By pairing Old-World techniques with California produce and quality halal meats, the kitchen delivers a menu that’s comfortingly familiar yet refreshingly new. From meticulous dough fermentation to balanced toppings and right-out-of-the-oven finishes, every detail is calibrated for maximum flavor—and that coveted table-side “wow.”

“We’re proud to introduce what we consider the first true Turkish–Mediterranean pizza experience to many of our guests,” Gursul added. “If you love pizza, come discover how far it can go when you start with heritage and push forward with creativity.”

Visit Mateo Pizza

Mateo Pizza is now welcoming diners in San Mateo, CA, for indoor service. Seating is cozy and convivial, ideal for date nights, family dinners, and group outings. For the latest menu highlights—like the Ottoman Pizza, Spicy Lahmacun, and chilled baklava—follow Mateo Pizza on social media and check the restaurant’s updates.