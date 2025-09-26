Dr Jessica Kiss Launches New Platform to Bridge Medicine and Motherhood

A Physician with a Heart for Families

Dr. Jessica Kiss, known online as Ask Dr Mom, is on a mission to redefine what it means to be a doctor in the digital age. As a board-certified family physician and a mother of four, Dr. Kiss blends her professional expertise with her personal experience, providing both medical advice and empathetic parenting insights through her social media platforms.

What began as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic quickly evolved into something far larger: a trusted, relatable resource for parents seeking accessible, clear, and compassionate healthcare guidance. With a growing online following of over 400,000 across TikTok and Instagram, Dr. Kiss combines her role as a physician with her daily experience as a mom, making healthcare both approachable and understandable for families.

Turning Challenges into Empowering Solutions

Dr. Kiss’s journey has not been linear, but it has been rich with purpose. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Arizona before earning her medical degree at the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine. After completing her residency at College Medical Center in Long Beach, Dr. Kiss’s diverse career path has included working as a special needs tutor, an ABA therapist, and now, a family physician, blending her medical knowledge with her personal experiences.

As a mother to four children—including a set of twins she had while still in medical school—Dr. Kiss understands the complexities and challenges of parenting firsthand. She recognizes that the role of a mother is never easy and combines her clinical expertise with relatable parenting advice to offer guidance in a manner that resonates with her audience. Whether it’s answering questions about common childhood illnesses or offering advice for busy parents, Dr. Kiss ensures that her followers always feel seen, heard, and supported.

Misinformation and the Role of Compassion

The rise of online health myths during the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted a glaring need for accurate, compassionate medical information. Dr. Kiss saw the gap and decided to act. Rather than merely participating in the viral TikTok trends, Dr. Kiss aimed to provide helpful, reliable medical guidance amidst the confusion. As she continued to grow her following, her efforts led to appearances on major media outlets such as CNN, NBC, Time magazine, Yahoo!, and others.

Dr. Kiss’s approach focuses on creating a space where families can find answers that are backed by science yet presented in an easy-to-understand manner. In a world flooded with misinformation, she remains steadfast in her commitment to balancing professionalism with a voice of calm in the chaos of everyday life.

The Future of Medicine: A Human-Centered Approach

Through her platform, Dr. Kiss is reshaping how people interact with healthcare, aiming to make it more accessible and human. Rather than hiding behind medical jargon, she speaks directly to parents in language they can understand. Her mission is simple: to make healthcare warmer, more approachable, and more personalized.

In an era when many people feel overwhelmed by complex medical advice, Dr. Kiss wants to be the voice of reassurance and confidence. Her aim is not only to provide medical advice but to empower parents by making them feel like they can ask questions without judgment and receive trustworthy information in return.

As a trusted figure in the digital space, Dr. Kiss continues to focus on providing clarity and support, whether through a simple Instagram post or a deep dive into a health topic on TikTok. Her message is clear: being a parent and navigating healthcare doesn’t need to be so difficult.

About Ask Dr Mom

Ask Dr Mom is a platform created by Dr. Jessica Kiss, a board-certified family physician and mother of four, designed to offer relatable, clear, and compassionate healthcare guidance for families. Combining professional medical knowledge with real-life parenting experience, Dr. Kiss has built a trusted digital space that empowers families to make informed health decisions. Dr. Kiss’s content has earned her widespread recognition as a leader in making medical information accessible and understandable.

Media Contact

Dr. Jessica Kiss

Family Medicine

Email: drjessicakiss@gmail.com

Website: www.drjessicakiss.com

TikTok

Instagram