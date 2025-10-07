Samsung Could Reveal Tri-Fold Smartphone at APEC Summit

Considerable buzz surrounds Samsung’s tri-fold smartphone, and a recent report suggests the company is planning to unveil the device in the coming weeks, potentially during its appearance at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Debut at the APEC Summit

It was recently reported that Samsung might seize the APEC opportunity to officially showcase its “Flex G” tri-fold device. This would follow an initial debut of a concept version at the Mobile World Congress 2025. While Samsung is not the first company to introduce a tri-fold smartphone, the company is eager to catch up with rivals in the competitive foldable market.

A report originating from The Korea Times (via Phone Arena) indicated that Samsung is actively preparing to unveil its tri-fold smartphone soon. Industry insiders claim the company plans to hold this showcase during the APEC summit, which is scheduled to take place in Gyeongju, South Korea. The report suggests that the revelation of the Flex G smartphone could happen as early as the end of October. This would mark the official product debut of the tri-fold smartphone, which was previously shown as a concept device at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, last March. Samsung is reportedly attempting to close the gap with its competitor, Huawei, which had already released its own triple-folding device, the Mate XT, last year to positive reviews.

Expected Release Timeline

Earlier this year, TM Roh, Samsung’s Acting Head of the Device Experience division, confirmed the company’s commitment to the tri-fold technology, stating that the device would be released before the year ends, thereby confirming a 2025 launch. The tri-fold smartphone is currently referred to by two names in various reports: Flex G and G Fold. Should the device be formally unveiled during the APEC summit, the public will finally learn the official name the company has chosen.

What The Author Thinks Samsung’s choice to use the APEC summit for a device reveal, rather than a dedicated Unpacked event, is a pragmatic move to generate high-level international attention and signal the product’s significance, even though it risks a less consumer-focused presentation. The true battle in foldables has shifted from simply being the first to innovating with more folds. By finally bringing the tri-fold to market, Samsung aims not just to catch up to Huawei but to re-establish itself as the technological leader in the foldable space, which is critical for their brand’s image as an innovator, despite the practical concerns of thickness and creasing inherent in a triple-folding design.

Featured image credit: Jonathan Kemper via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.