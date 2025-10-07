The adaptive reuse of historic buildings has become an essential component of rural revitalization strategies, yet traditional restoration methods often face challenges of efficiency, precision, and management. Addressing these issues, new research by Jingyuan Huang examines how the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and Building Information Modeling (BIM) can transform the conservation and redevelopment of cultural heritage structures.

Published in the International Journal of Architectural Engineering and Design, the paper titled “Digital Technologies Enabling Rural Revitalization: The Practice of AI and BIM in the Adaptive Reuse of Historic Buildings” introduces a systematic framework for digital transformation in heritage architecture. The study highlights how AI improves component identification, semantic analysis, and predictive design optimization, while BIM supports parametric modeling, information integration, and lifecycle management. Together, these technologies enable precise 3D reconstruction, intelligent simulation, and modular construction strategies that enhance both restoration efficiency and sustainability.

The research presents evidence of growing adoption: applications of generative design in adaptive reuse projects increased from 15 cases in 2018 to 90 cases in 2022, representing 45% of total renovation projects. Similarly, the use of AI and 3D scanning technology rose from 9% in 2018 to 42% in 2022, underscoring the accelerating role of digital tools in the field.

Huang emphasizes that the synergy of AI and BIM extends beyond the design phase, supporting construction management, robotic intervention, adaptive intelligent systems, and multi-source data integration. These innovations not only safeguard historical value but also ensure resilience, environmental responsibility, and long-term cost efficiency in rural revitalization initiatives.

Building on this professional and academic background, Huang has contributed to projects such as the Brooklyn Public Library Canarsie Branch and the Library of Congress Welcome Gallery, covering work from concept design through construction documentation. Recognition, including the Global Future Design Awards, Muse Design Awards, and NY Architectural Design Awards, underscores achievements in design excellence. With a Master of Architecture from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Arts from Sun Yat-Sen University, along with further training in interior architecture at ESAG Penninghen, this academic foundation combines with professional practice to inform research on adaptive reuse and BIM-enabled workflows.

By demonstrating how AI and BIM integration can optimize restoration processes and enable sustainable transformation, this work contributes to advancing intelligent, technology-driven approaches in architectural heritage conservation. This research provides a forward-looking model for rural revitalization, aligning cultural preservation with modern functionality.