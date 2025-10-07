Francesco Ricciardi’s The Sales Point Unveils ‘Closed Line System’ to Help Online Businesses Overcome Scaling Challenges

The economy has changed and many small / medium sized businesses and salespeople struggle to scale their businesses – and it’s getting worse

During the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020–2021, the online economy became overcrowded. As lockdowns forced consumers to buy online, companies rushed to capture the wave. For agencies, consultants, and high-ticket coaches, it looked like the greatest opportunity in decades—leads were cheap, and timing seemed perfect.

Yet what began as a massive opportunity quickly turned into chaos. Social media feeds overflowed with offers, inboxes filled with promotions, and thousands of new online coaching businesses emerged almost overnight. Competition surged, and buyers, overwhelmed by choice, hesitated to act. Selling became increasingly difficult.

A 2021 Eurostat survey revealed that 12% of European businesses started or expanded online sales during the pandemic, with the accommodation sector seeing a 25% increase. But this surge left the market fragmented and saturated.

Francesco Ricciardi, now recognized as an international expert in high-ticket sales, experienced this collapse firsthand as a Sales Manager in a global consulting firm. Despite hiring agencies, refining ads, and redesigning marketing funnels, his team faced the same frustrating objection: “I need to think about it.”

After countless failed attempts, Ricciardi realized the issue wasn’t traffic or tactics—it was trust. Prospects weren’t seeking another salesperson with polished scripts; they wanted guidance from someone credible who genuinely understood their problems. In a marketplace cluttered with exaggerated claims, trust became the ultimate currency.

This turning point led to the creation of the “Closed Line System” (CLS), an unconventional sales framework designed to position salespeople as trusted advisors rather than closers. Ricciardi explains that buyers no longer wanted aggressive persuasion but instead sought someone who could simplify decisions, provide clarity, and guide them toward the right solution.

“Customers didn’t want another pitch,” says Ricciardi. “They wanted someone they could trust—someone to rely on, almost like a parent figure who helps them choose without fear of being misled.”

Since its development, the Closed Line System has generated millions in revenue for businesses worldwide, proving that in today’s crowded digital landscape, trust and advisory-based sales are more powerful than traditional closing techniques.

So is it that bad? Will the market become even more crowded – and more difficult to sell to?

It surely will.

Traffic keeps getting more expensive and the economy is now mostly attention-based. As whales shift from brand-centered advertising and join the game of direct response marketing, lead prices are skyrocketing, making it almost impossible to keep pace and transforming every sale into a crucial important opportunity to small and medium sized coaching and service businesses.

Source: United States Census Bureau

What can Online-based Small Business owners do to start growing despite the complexity?

Competing with big brands is nearly impossible for smaller businesses. With massive budgets, they can dominate attention, leaving companies under $10M per year—or just starting out—struggling to be noticed. But this challenge can become an advantage if approached correctly.

“Most businesses focus heavily on products, copywriting, or ad strategies,” says Francesco Ricciardi, long-time private student of Jordan Belfort, “but they miss the core truth: revenue comes from the sale. Marketing may attract a lead, but what truly matters is what happens once that person is in front of you—whether on the phone, in a meeting, or on Zoom.”

According to Ricciardi, sales success doesn’t come from simply hiring a “good salesperson” or applying a one-size-fits-all script. Instead, prospects must feel guided toward the right solution by someone they can trust. This experience determines whether a business is chosen among countless competitors.

Smaller companies cannot win with lower prices or by outspending on ads. Competing with brands pouring millions into campaigns is a losing battle. The only way forward is to ensure that every campaign converts more effectively and every sale generates higher profitability.

“The path is simple,” Ricciardi explains. “Sell more, and sell at higher prices. Forget the noise about brand awareness—what matters is results.”

That’s why he’s now paid thousands of dollars and will only accept a few clients a year – if you want to try and hire him, write at frnewconsulting@gmail.com or office@thesalespoint.com



Scientific Approach to Sales Engineering

Ricciardi positions The Sales Point not only as a consultancy but also as a research-driven company. He describes his method as scientific, relying on continuous study and testing of sales techniques before implementing them with clients. The company’s reputation has grown internationally due to its focus on replicable systems rather than sentiment-driven sales methods.

This approach reflects Ricciardi’s belief that sales can be engineered in the same way as other business processes, ensuring consistency, measurable results, and long-term scalability.

“Ace up the sleeve’s” Francesco Ricciardi Scientific approach to Sales is based on several factors including buying habits, beliefs about salespeople ( your target market may hate them so you’ll have to disguise them ), beliefs about spending, decision makers surrounding the prospect, common objections, beliefs about money and a lot of other traits and characteristics.

Closed Line System will help his team build a sharply-carved Sales approach out of your buyer persona – even if you don’t know who it is.

Now you’re all good to go

Study your market, your prospects and understand their behavioral patterns – so you can build a unique Buying Experience that will make you stand out – making sure you’re set for maximum profits – and not just fall into the same trap of looking like “just another salesman”.

Establishing Authority in High-Ticket Sales

The Sales Point’s growth under Ricciardi’s leadership highlights the demand for structured, scientific, and effective systems in the high-ticket sales industry. By combining advanced recruitment strategies, personalized sales training, and performance monitoring tools, the company positions itself as a global authority in building sales teams that drive measurable results.

Ricciardi explained, “When it comes to making money through high-ticket sales, our role is to engineer systems that adapt to human behavior. We focus on building reliable structures that help companies achieve consistent performance. We are the money guys.”

About Francesco Ricciardi – The Sales Point

Francesco Ricciardi is the Founder of The Sales Point, a consultancy that specializes in building and optimizing high-ticket sales teams. The company provides tailored hiring processes, advanced sales training, and performance management systems for businesses in industries such as luxury services, travel, and consulting. Through the proprietary Closed Line System and research-based methods, The Sales Point helps organizations achieve sustainable growth and independence in sales operations.

