Davis Designs Announces Award-Winning Web Development and Marketing Approach

A Unique Approach to Web Design and Marketing

Davis Designs, founded by Annie Davis, has quickly become one of Utah’s top web design and marketing firms, recognized for its innovative approach and commitment to customer satisfaction. With consecutive wins for Best of SLC in Web Development in both 2024 and 2025, the company continues to set itself apart by offering tailored, one-of-a-kind solutions to each client, making sure that every project is as unique as the businesses they serve.

At the core of Davis Designs’ success is its focus on personalized service. Unlike many agencies that rely on pre-built packages or cookie-cutter solutions, Davis Designs creates fully custom designs and marketing strategies based on an in-depth understanding of their clients’ needs, goals, and industry. This dedication to personalization has helped Davis Designs maintain a client retention rate where over 90% of their business comes from referrals and word-of-mouth, demonstrating the strength of their client relationships and trust.

“We believe one of the keys to our successful track record with our clients is the time we spend getting to know their vision, their brand, and the inner workings of their business before diving in and creating a marketing strategy or designing their website,” said Annie Davis, Founder and CEO of Davis Designs. “Every business is unique, so we make sure our approach is as well.”

A Personal Touch with Every Project

Davis Designs takes pride in its selective client intake process. The team goes to great lengths to ensure that every client is the right fit, enabling them to provide the best service possible without being overwhelmed by too many projects at once. This approach ensures that each client receives the team’s full attention and that their unique needs are met throughout the project lifecycle.

Annie Davis believes in getting to know each client personally and professionally. By deeply understanding their goals, challenges, and aspirations, the team at Davis Designs is able to create digital solutions that resonate with both the clients and their target audiences. This personal connection is what sets Davis Designs apart from its competitors, offering clients a deeper, more meaningful partnership that extends beyond just delivering a product or service.

Bre, Senior Project Manager: Driving Client Success

Bre, Senior Project Manager at Davis Designs, has played an integral role in maintaining the company’s exceptional level of service. With years of experience in managing complex projects, Bre ensures that every project runs smoothly from start to finish. Her meticulous attention to detail, combined with her collaborative approach, helps clients feel supported and confident throughout the design and marketing processes.

Bre is known for her ability to adapt to each client’s specific needs, ensuring that each project is completed on time and to the highest standard. This personalized project management approach is another reason why Davis Designs has garnered such high praise from its clients.

Celebrating Client Success

With a strong reputation for exceptional web design and marketing solutions, Davis Designs has been trusted by numerous businesses across various industries to help bring their online presence to life. Each project undertaken by Davis Designs is not just a service; it is a partnership aimed at achieving long-term success for their clients.

The firm’s recent wins at the Best of SLC awards are a testament to its consistent dedication to quality and client satisfaction. As Davis Designs continues to grow, they remain committed to providing custom, strategic solutions that enable businesses to thrive in a highly competitive digital landscape.

About Davis Designs

Davis Designs is a premier web design and marketing firm based in Utah. Known for its personalized and completely custom approach, the company has become a trusted partner to businesses seeking unique, high-quality solutions that align with their goals and brand identity. With over seven years of experience and a focus on proactive communication, Davis Designs prides itself on its strong relationships with clients and its ability to deliver exceptional results.

