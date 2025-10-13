Thomas LeBrun: Best-Selling Author, Protector, and Visionary Storyteller Revolutionizes Action Fiction and Real-World Memoirs

Thomas LeBrun, a man of deep discipline and extensive real-world experience, is transforming both the literary and executive protection landscapes. With over fifty years of experience in martial arts and decades of expertise in global executive protection, LeBrun’s work continues to captivate readers and fans worldwide. From his powerful memoir, Hiding in Plain Sight: My Life and Adventures Protecting Celebrities, to his #1 international bestseller, Sticks and Stones, Thomas LeBrun is solidifying his place as an influential author, protector, and storyteller.

Revolutionizing Action Fiction:

LeBrun’s series, featuring the gritty, action-packed world of Cameron Stone, has become a hallmark of the genre. The second book in the series, Stone Cold, and the third book, No Stone Left Behind, were heralded with 4 and 5 Gold Stars, respectively, the latter for its portrayal of real-world issues such as human trafficking and kidnapping. In contrast, his latest book, The Ghost and Stone, pushes boundaries with its fusion of suspense, technology, and raw loyalty. The series is beloved for its authentic martial arts expertise and cinematic storytelling, both of which stem from LeBrun’s lifetime of experience.

Personal Story and Memoir:

LeBrun’s memoir, Hiding in Plain Sight: My Life and Adventures Protecting Celebrities, earned the prestigious Book of the Year award in 2021 from the International Authors’ Network. This intimate account of his career in executive protection reflects his life’s dedication to service, strength, and discretion. The book reveals the hidden world of security operations, offering a rare glimpse into the often-overlooked efforts that ensure the safety of high-profile individuals and their assets.

Recent Recognition and Awards:

LeBrun’s achievements have been further solidified with his recent recognition as the Best Action & Thriller Author in Alabama of 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. This prestigious honor acknowledges his unparalleled ability to blend real-world expertise with gripping, high-stakes narratives. His work, particularly the Cameron Stone series, has captivated readers and critics alike for its authenticity, suspense, and deeply human storytelling. LeBrun’s expertise in executive protection and martial arts provides his stories with a unique depth that continues to resonate in the action fiction genre.

Expanding Horizons:

LeBrun’s influence as a writer goes beyond action novels and memoirs. He also delves into poetry with his collection Poems from the Heart, showcasing a more personal and reflective side of his creative soul. Whether writing action-packed thrillers or emotional poetry, Thomas LeBrun consistently bridges the gap between action and emotion, appealing to a broad range of readers.

Commitment to Authenticity:

With his unique blend of action, discipline, and raw human emotion, Thomas LeBrun’s work stands apart from the competition. His in-depth understanding of human nature, discipline, and the mindset of a protector brings authenticity and depth to his characters and stories. He aims to inspire readers to cultivate the same strength, courage, and resilience that he embodies in his work and life.

Thomas LeBrun shares, “Through my writing, I aim to inspire a passion for reading in everyone, whether you’re a young dreamer or a seasoned reader. My stories are born from real experiences and designed to keep readers on the edge of their seats.”

LeBrun adds, “In my world, strength comes with purpose, courage with heart, and protection through understanding. That’s the philosophy I live by, and I hope it resonates with my readers.”

Thomas LeBrun is an author, martial artist, and protector. Based in the Northeast U.S., his life’s journey spans decades of training and service, from mastering martial arts to providing high-level executive protection. His bestselling books, including Sticks and Stones, Stone Cold, No Stone Left Behind, and his most recent, The Ghost and Stone, showcase his real-world expertise and cinematic storytelling abilities. As a public speaker and through his writing, LeBrun aims to inspire and entertain, leaving a legacy of strength, authenticity, and inspiration.

About Thomas LeBrun:

Thomas LeBrun is a #1 international bestselling author, martial artist, and close protection specialist. With over fifty years of martial arts experience and decades of security work with high-profile individuals, his books and stories seamlessly blend real-world expertise with thrilling fiction. His work has garnered multiple awards, including Book of the Year (2021), and he has been recognized as an International #1 bestselling Author and twice as a co-author, as well as receiving 5-star recognition from Literary Titan. LeBrun’s work continues to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.

