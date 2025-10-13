ANEVIIA Announces Debut Album My Turn

My Turn: A Cinematic Rebirth Through Sound

Swiss singer and songwriter ANEVIIA announces the release of her debut album My Turn, set to arrive on November 29, 2025. The project marks a defining moment in her artistic journey, combining cinematic pop, country soul, and emotional storytelling into a cohesive statement of rebirth and authenticity.

Born in Bern, Switzerland, ANEVIIA carries a rich Sicilian-American and Swiss-Austrian heritage that infuses her artistry with contrast and depth. Her music weaves themes of transformation, identity, and emotional resilience , a reflection of her own evolution from her former artistic persona, Laetitia Sam, into a visionary soundscape that transcends genres.

The Art of Becoming: From Laetitia Sam to ANEVIIA

The transformation from Laetitia Sam to ANEVIIA was more than a name change; it was a symbolic passage into a deeper creative truth. Emerging publicly under her new identity in July 2025, ANEVIIA redefined her artistic universe with a sense of emotional honesty and cinematic immersion.

“The name ANEVIIA came from an inner calling , a reflection of the world I wanted to create through music,” she explained. “Every song became a mirror, every silence a moment of revelation.”

Her voice , simultaneously ethereal and grounded , moves between haunting introspection and anthemic resonance, giving her sound a duality that embodies her guiding phrase: Voice of Shadow, Light of the Soul.

Crafting My Turn: Collaboration and Vision

A central part of My Turn’s creation lies in ANEVIIA’s collaboration with Los Angeles-based producer Hayden Maringer, known for his emotionally rich and refined production style. Together, they shaped an album that fuses cinematic soundscapes with raw intimacy.

“Working with Hayden was transformative,” ANEVIIA shared. “He understood the essence of my sound , the cinematic depth, the sensitivity , and brought it to life with clarity and soul.”

My Turn is a carefully woven tapestry of vulnerability and strength. Each track reveals a facet of ANEVIIA’s journey: the longing of memory, the release of forgiveness, and the quiet courage of self-acceptance. Songs such as “Regret” and “Kind and Shy” introduced listeners to her sonic universe earlier in 2025, both showcasing her ability to balance emotional weight with melodic grace.

Songs as Portals: The Language of Emotional Alchemy

For ANEVIIA, songwriting is not merely an act of expression , it is an act of transformation. She describes each composition as a “portal” that allows listeners to traverse emotional landscapes and discover reflections of themselves.

“My Turn is not just an album , it’s an arrival,” she said. “It’s about reclaiming who I am, after years of silence and transformation.”

The album traverses tones of hope and introspection, exploring the fragile line between strength and softness. Its cinematic atmosphere and country-inspired authenticity form an emotional language of their own , one that seeks to be felt as much as it is heard.

A Creative Universe Beyond Music: West Space

Beyond her music, ANEVIIA co-founded West Space, a creative house dedicated to fostering artistic independence and emotional truth. West Space brings together musicians, performers, and visual artists who wish to create beyond the confines of mainstream formats.

“Through West Space, I want to build worlds , not just songs,” ANEVIIA noted. “It’s about creating from truth, not from trends.”

This collective approach reflects her holistic view of artistry , where sound, image, and presence intertwine. West Space also serves as a home for collaborations and immersive performances that merge live music with visual storytelling.

The Story Room: A Homecoming of Sound and Soul

In 2025, ANEVIIA established her private equestrian estate near Bourg-en-Bresse, France, as both a sanctuary and creative retreat. Surrounded by nature, this space inspired the emotional tone of My Turn and birthed “The Story Room,” a private circle for her closest supporters.

To celebrate the release of My Turn, ANEVIIA will host an intimate listening experience on her estate, inviting her community to share in the music where it was conceived.

“I wanted to share this moment where it all truly began , surrounded by nature, horses, and the people who believed in me before the noise,” she said. “It’s my way of saying thank you.”

Pop-Country Soul in Global Motion

With My Turn, ANEVIIA positions herself as a unique voice within the evolving landscape of global pop and country music. Her work bridges European artistry and American sensibility, blending cinematic production with lyrical honesty. The album’s thematic depth, coupled with her visual storytelling, establishes her as an artist whose creative reach extends far beyond the confines of genre.

Her journey from Switzerland to international collaboration mirrors her artistic philosophy , rooted in duality, shaped by introspection, and elevated through connection.

Building the Future: A 2026 Vision

Looking ahead, ANEVIIA plans to expand her artistic collaborations, working with artists who value authenticity and innovation. Her focus remains on building bridges between sound, emotion, and shared experience , a vision that resonates with listeners seeking music that speaks both to the heart and to the imagination.

As anticipation builds for My Turn, ANEVIIA continues to craft a sound that is as cinematic as it is intimate , an evolving narrative of self-discovery, courage, and emotional resonance.

About ANEVIIA

ANEVIIA is a Swiss singer, songwriter, and visionary performer whose music bridges cinematic pop, country soul, and poetic storytelling. Born in Bern, Switzerland, she draws from her Sicilian-American and Swiss-Austrian heritage to create soundscapes defined by duality , light and shadow, depth and elevation.

Formerly known as Laetitia Sam, she reemerged as ANEVIIA in July 2025, unveiling a universe of sound rooted in transformation and emotional truth. Her singles “Regret” and “Kind and Shy” introduced audiences to her cinematic pop-country fusion, leading to her highly anticipated debut album My Turn, set for release on November 29, 2025.

Through her creative collective, West Space, she continues to push the boundaries of musical and visual expression, championing independence and authenticity in modern art.

