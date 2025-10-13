It’s AI Introduces Word-Level AI Detection for Greater Transparency in Text Analysis

It’s AI , the most accurate AI detector according to the RAID benchmark, has announced a major update to its platform. The new feature provides word-level AI highlights, giving users deeper insights into how detection results are calculated and what exactly words impacted AI score the most.

Previously, the system provided an overall AI score for each text and sentence-level probabilities. The new functionality goes further by highlighting individual words that influence detection results, giving users greater clarity and transparency.

Many detection tools offer keyword-based “AI vocabulary” features, which rely on statistical frequency counts. These systems highlight words based on whether they appear more often in AI-generated or human-written texts, sometimes flagging entirely human content as AI.

“Statistic-based approaches are simple but not reliable, and they don’t explain why an AI detector classifies text as AI-generated. That’s why we developed a method that extracts from the AI checker the exact words it relies on in a specific context. This provides a more accurate and context-sensitive explanation of results,” said Sergey Volnov , CEO of It’s AI.

Unlike simple keyword lists, It’s AI analyzes the full context and highlights the words that contribute most to the AI score. The same phrases may be flagged in one text but not in another, depending on their impact.

This update has practical applications for a wide range of users. Writers, marketers, managers, or educators can now identify certain words that should be edited first to make AI-generated text appear more natural while preserving meaning. The feature also provides users with a new level of transparency, offering insights into how the system evaluates text rather than relying on a “black box” score.

Beyond AI detection and word-level highlights, the platform combines multiple tools in one solution, including plagiarism checking, document and batch uploads, shareable scan reports, etc. It’s AI average accuracy among HC3, GhostBuster, and GRiD datasets is over 98% and it’s leading RAID, the biggest and most robust benchmark in AI detection, outperforming other detectors such as GPTZero, Originality, and Copyleaks.

Users who want to integrate It’s AI into their applications can do so through API access, Python SDK, or Zapier Integration. The team stated that LMS integration for universities and schools is already under development and will be released soon.

More information about It’s AI is available on the company’s official website .