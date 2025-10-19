The Underfront Co. Announces Wilmington’s New Cocktail Destination

The Underfront Co. – Wilmington’s Hidden Gem for Craft Cocktails and Live Music

Wilmington, North Carolina, known for its rich history and vibrant cultural scene, now has a new destination for cocktail lovers and live music enthusiasts. The Underfront Co., located beneath one of the city’s main streets, offers an exclusive, intimate atmosphere for enjoying expertly crafted cocktails, local brews, and a diverse range of live musical performances. This innovative bar has quickly made its mark in the heart of historic downtown Wilmington, providing locals and visitors alike with a unique escape from the ordinary.

An Intimate Underground Experience in Historic Downtown Wilmington

The Underfront Co. offers a distinctive speakeasy vibe that combines the charm of Wilmington’s historic downtown with a modern twist. Situated underground, the bar is characterized by its exposed brick walls, century-old rafters, and a sophisticated yet cozy design that invites guests to unwind and enjoy the space. The atmosphere is intimate and inviting, making it the perfect spot for social gatherings, romantic evenings, or casual drinks with friends. The cozy setting, combined with a thoughtfully curated selection of drinks, makes The Underfront Co. a standout destination for anyone looking to experience Wilmington’s nightlife in a fresh, new way.

Craft Cocktails and Local Flavors

At the heart of The Underfront Co. is a dedication to mixology. Guests can enjoy a wide array of craft cocktails that highlight both classic favorites and unique creations. The bar’s cocktail menu features everything from house-smoked salts and spirits to fat-washed whiskeys and signature infusions. “Our drinks are more than just beverages; they’re an experience,” says Kelly James, owner of The Underfront Co. “We use creative techniques and high-quality ingredients to ensure every cocktail is both delicious and memorable.”

In addition to its signature cocktails, The Underfront Co. also offers an impressive selection of local beers, including 12 drafts from Wilmington’s finest breweries and 25 craft beers from around North Carolina. The bar’s extensive wine list features 14 wines by the glass, as well as a curated reserve wine collection. With a focus on supporting local brewers and artisans, The Underfront Co. provides guests with an authentic taste of Wilmington’s growing craft beer scene.

A Perfect Venue for Live Music and Events

The Underfront Co. is more than just a bar; it’s a vibrant venue for live music and community gatherings. The intimate space hosts a variety of performances, from local musicians to special guest acts, adding a layer of entertainment to the drinking experience. Guests can enjoy the sounds of live music while sipping on their favorite cocktails, creating a dynamic atmosphere that is both lively and relaxed.

For those seeking outdoor enjoyment, The Underfront Co. also features a spacious patio that provides the perfect setting for watching the stars or enjoying drinks in the fresh air. The future expansion of the venue will include the addition of a tiki bar on the patio, serving slushies, local beer, and special cocktails that match the tropical theme. This new development will only enhance the guest experience, offering a range of options for those who want to enjoy their drinks in a different setting.

A Connection to Wilmington’s Rich History

One of the most intriguing aspects of The Underfront Co. is its unique location. The bar sits underground, a result of the city’s efforts to protect its buildings from the nearby river. What was once a bustling street-level space has now been transformed into an intimate and welcoming bar that offers a glimpse into Wilmington’s past. The combination of historical charm and modern comforts provides guests with a distinctive experience that reflects the city’s deep cultural roots while embracing contemporary trends.

Future Plans for Growth and Innovation

While The Underfront Co. has quickly established itself as one of Wilmington’s top destinations for craft cocktails, local beer, and live music, the bar has plans for future expansion. In addition to the planned tiki bar, the venue is developing a mobile bar service that will allow it to cater events and parties throughout the area. “We’re excited to bring our craft cocktails to even more people in Wilmington and beyond,” says James. “We’re always thinking of new ways to enhance our offerings and provide unique experiences for our guests.”

The Underfront Co. remains committed to evolving and staying ahead of trends while maintaining the intimate, welcoming atmosphere that makes it a favorite among Wilmington’s residents and visitors. With its focus on local ingredients, live entertainment, and exceptional cocktails, the bar is set to remain a staple of Wilmington’s nightlife scene for years to come.

About The Underfront Co.

The Underfront Co. is a boutique cocktail bar located in the heart of downtown Wilmington, North Carolina. With a focus on craft cocktails, local brews, and live music, The Underfront Co. offers an intimate atmosphere that invites guests to relax, socialize, and enjoy the best of Wilmington’s local culture. The bar prides itself on creativity, attention to detail, and a commitment to quality, making it a must-visit destination for anyone seeking a memorable night out in Wilmington.

