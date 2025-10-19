Metamorphosis Collective Announces Revolutionary 12 Week Program for High Achieving Women

A New Paradigm for High-Achieving Women

In a world where high-performing women often thrive on paper but struggle internally with stress, burnout, and emotional overload, Metamorphosis Collective is breaking new ground. Co-founded by Jeremiah Dupin and Jakob Gricar, Metamorphosis Collective offers a bold, body-first approach to transformation. The company’s flagship 12-Week Metamorphosis Program is designed for high-achieving women looking to harmonize their leadership, relationships, and personal lives by addressing the root causes of their stress at a physiological level.

The Metamorphosis Collective’s approach is built on three core principles: somatic work, ontological coaching, and spiritual devotion. By integrating these elements, the program offers a holistic method to not only provide insight but also create long-term, sustainable change.

A Revolutionary 12-Week Program for Transformation

The Metamorphosis Program is not your average self-improvement course. Participants meet five days a week in a highly structured, supportive environment. The high-frequency interaction and firm standards (cameras on, doors closed on time, attendance minimums) create a safe space for deep, transformative work. This structure facilitates shifts in the way women relate to their bodies, decisions, and the people around them.

The program unfolds through six carefully sequenced stages that guide participants through a complete life overhaul:

Communion with Reality: Radical truth-telling that ends the internal war with reality, helping women embrace “what is.” Building Your Foundation: Strengthening the nervous system and aligning personal values to support deep, sustainable growth. Inventory of Your Life: Mapping past traumas, griefs, and losses to uncover the root causes of current patterns. Reflection & Direction: Identifying high-leverage areas for transformation to unlock deeper fulfillment. Purification: Releasing long-held emotional charge through group processes, relationship repair, and somatic healing. Consciously Create, Collaborate & Contribute: Designing a new, purposeful life where decisions are made from a place of peace, not pressure.

Throughout the process, participants not only engage in transformative coaching but also benefit from somatic and nervous system work that moves stored stress from the body. This allows clarity to become a natural state, enabling participants to make decisions with executive calm and renewed presence. Judith Johnson, a somatic pioneer with over 50 years of experience, co-leads select sessions and adds unparalleled depth to the program.

The Impact of Metamorphosis Collective

Women who complete the Metamorphosis Program report improvements in leadership, relationships, financial decision-making, and overall well-being. Unlike many programs that focus solely on insight or short-term results, Metamorphosis Collective prioritizes sustained, embodied change. By focusing on nervous system regulation and somatic practices, participants can integrate these improvements in a way that holds under pressure.

For those seeking to expand their impact in the world of coaching, Metamorphosis Collective also offers professional training. The Practitioner Training program provides coaches, clinicians, and leaders with the tools to deliver somatic, trauma-informed coaching with precision and spiritual integrity. This training includes live supervision, practicums, and mentorship from Judith Johnson, ensuring that the method is both teachable and transferable.

Founders’ Background and Credibility

Jeremiah Dupin, a former U.S. Marine and Iraqi War veteran, brings a wealth of experience in transformation. After facing personal battles with OCD, PTSD, addiction, and bankruptcy, Dupin found freedom through somatic work, trauma resolution, and a deepening relationship with faith. He now co-leads Metamorphosis Collective, guiding others to break free from burnout cycles and live with joy and purpose.

Jakob Gricar, a trauma-informed coach and personal development expert, has spent over 15 years studying the intersection of somatics, spiritual practice, and personal growth. After overcoming homelessness, poverty, and deep emotional trauma, Gricar discovered that true healing comes from somatic work rooted in faith. He co-leads the Metamorphosis Collective with Dupin, helping women reclaim a steady, purpose-driven life.

Service Culture and Community Impact

Metamorphosis Collective believes in giving back. In addition to their paid programs, they offer free challenges and live group coaching throughout the year. This service-first culture ensures that the collective remains generous, values-driven, and deeply connected to the communities they serve. Over the past 18 months, Metamorphosis Collective has impacted hundreds of lives through their programs, and they are just getting started.

For more information about the Metamorphosis Collective and their transformative offerings, visit www.joinmetamorphosis.com .

Recognition for Excellence in Leadership

Metamorphosis Collective’s commitment to empowering high-achieving women has recently been recognized on a national scale. At the 2025 Best of Best Awards, Metamorphosis Collective was honored with the Best Women’s Leadership Program in the United States of 2025 award. This prestigious recognition highlights the collective’s groundbreaking approach to leadership development, which has transformed the lives of numerous women across the country. The award acknowledges their unique combination of somatic science, ontological coaching, and spiritual growth, making Metamorphosis Collective a trailblazer in women’s leadership development.

The Metamorphosis Program has earned praise for its integrative approach that addresses the whole person—mind, body, and spirit. Participants in the program have consistently reported improvements in their personal leadership, enhanced relationships, and stronger decision-making capabilities. This recognition further solidifies Metamorphosis Collective’s role as a leader in transformational coaching and leadership development.

